Global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption

API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall market revenue and volume of the global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market.

Widening Applications of Chondroitin Sulfate to Aid Market Growth

Chondroitin sulfate is a natural chemical that is primarily found around cartilages in different joints of the body. Conventional techniques of manufacturing chondroitin sulfate involve procurement from animal sources, including cow, bovine, or shark cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate continues to garner considerable popularity around the world due to health benefits and additional research activities. Chondroitin sulfate is mainly used in conjunction with various other ingredients such as glucosamine sulfate, manganese ascorbate, N-acetyl glucosamine, and glucosamine hydrochloride. At present, chondroitin sulfate is increasingly being used to treat osteoarthritis, heart diseases, joint pain, and HIV/AIDS, and other conditions including anemia.

Chondroitin sulfate is administered in different forms such as oral techniques and eye drops. At present, various types of chondroitin sulfate available include powder and pellets. The growing demand for chondroitin sulfate from global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to remain one of the key factors that will contribute to the overall growth of the API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market during the forecast period. Chondroitin sulfate is increasingly being used in the production of skin creams and ointments that are used to treat osteoarthritis. Due to additional research, applications of chondroitin sulfate continue to widen at an impressive pace– another factor that is expected to immensely contribute to the growth of the API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market.

At the back of these factors, the global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market is expected to attain a market value of US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of 2030.

Regional Overview: API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) Market

In terms of region, the global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.

North America dominated the global API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period

Major Players

The API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about the major players in the market

Key players analyzed in the API (Chondroitin Sulfate, Hyaluronic Acid and Pancreatin) market report are Summit Nutritionals International, Inc. Sioux Pharm, Inc. TSI Group Ltd. Shandong Runxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ZPD A/S Pacific Rainbow International, Inc. SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION Synutra, Inc. Bioiberica S.A.U. Newgen Biotech USA Inc. Nordmark Arrzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG Qingdao WanTuMing Biological Products Co., Ltd.



