Global and United States Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Polyimide (PI) Plastics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide (PI) Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Polyimide (PI) Plastics market is segmented into
- Thermoset Polyimide
- Thermoplastic Polyimide
Segment by Application, the Polyimide (PI) Plastics market is segmented into
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Polyimide (PI) Plastics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Polyimide (PI) Plastics market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Share Analysis
Polyimide (PI) Plastics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polyimide (PI) Plastics business, the date to enter into the Polyimide (PI) Plastics market, Polyimide (PI) Plastics product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
- Sabic
- DuPont
- Solay Plastics
- Kaneka
- Ube
- SKC Kolon
- Evonik Fibres
- Mitsui Chem
- I.S.T Corp
- Taimide Tech
- Boyd Corp
- GrandTek
- Rayitek
- Innotek
- Asahi Kasei
- HD MicroSystems
- Huajing
- Shengyuan
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Polyimide (PI) Plastics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Thermoset Polyimide
1.4.3 Thermoplastic Polyimide
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Aerospace
1.5.3 Electronics
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Consumer Goods
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Revenue Forecast
