Genomics Market Business Opportunity to 2021 – Top Companies Illumina, Eurofins, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen

Genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics aims to understand the genome’s architecture, which comprises the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. Genomics is a broad spectrum that includes functional genomics, structural genomics, comparative genomics, epigenomics (epigenetics), and pharmacogenomics. Factors such as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies, technological advancements in genomics are expected to boost the market growth over years. However, the growth of the market is restrained by various factors such as nonexistence of skilled professionals and high cost of equipment used in genomics.

The genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 million by 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 million in 2017; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Genomics Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The major players operating in the genomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare. For instance, in October 2018, Roche launched the three new next-generation sequencing (NGS) AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits, the AVENIO Tumor Tissue Targeted Kit, Expanded Kit and Surveillance Kit. The kits detect all four mutation classes in solid tumours, complement Roche’s NGS ctDNA kits for oncology research. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Global genomics market, based on technology was segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. In 2017, sequencing segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Moreover, the sequencing segment held the largest share of the market owing to its variant libraries, genes, operons, increase the function of proteins, and to test the particular gene. However, the microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Globally, the gene synthesis has set the benchmark with its innovations and dynamic results. The industry has attracted various global leaders to invest in gene synthesis. For instance, in November 2017, Bolt Threads raised US$123 million in Series D funding that was led by Ballie Gifford along with the others such as Formation above 8, Founders Fund, Fidelity Management, Research Company, and Temasek. Allen & Company LLC. Bolt Threads also announced in TechCrunch that it has added to the amount for the Series D round, to sum up, the amount of US$213 million.

To comprehend global Genomics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

