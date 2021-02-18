Gastric Balloon Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities by 2021-2027 | Key Players-Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, ReShape Lifesciences, Silimed, Spatz FGIA etc.

The gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.

The research report published on Gastric Balloon Market size, share, growth factors, trends, revenue analysis, top manufactures and Gastric Balloon industry forecast till 2027.

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic Gastric Balloon Market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a large obese population base in its leading countries such as, China and Japan. Also, there has been rising preference for bariatric surgeries for better weight loss.

Company Profiles

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

ENDALIS

Helioscopie Medical Implants

LEXEL SRL

MEDSIL

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Silimed

Spatz FGIA, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global gastric balloon industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below;

2018: In April, 2018, Apollo received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for the ORBERA365 Managed Weight Loss System. This approval enables the reach of ORBERA365 into the largest bariatric market in the Middle East with over 15,000 procedures performed per year.

2017: In November, 2017, Obalon and Sono Bello entered an agreement. Through the agreement the Obalon Balloon System would be used for non-surgical weight loss in Sono Bello centers across the US.

2015: In December 2015, Allurion received a CE mark allowing sale of the product in the European Union. The product has been made available in the weight loss centers in France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

GASTRIC BALLOON – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Single Gastric Balloons Elipse Gastric Balloons Orbera Gastric Balloons Other Single Gastric Balloons

Dual Gastric Balloons

Triple Gastric Balloons

By Filling Material

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

By End User

Bariatric Surgeons

Gastrointestinal Endoscopists

Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners

Other End Users

Gastric Balloon Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Gastric Balloon Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the Gastric Balloon global and regional market, which covers several industry dynamics.

