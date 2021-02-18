Frozen Shoulder Treatment Market Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2020-2030

Global Frozen Shoulder Treatment Market: Introduction

Frozen shoulder is the common name for adhesive capsulitis, which is a shoulder condition that limits the range of motion. In frozen shoulder condition, tissues in the shoulder joint become thicker and tighter, and scar tissue develops over time. Common symptoms include swelling, pain, and stiffness. Reduced movement of the shoulder increases its stiffness. A long period of inactivity due to an injury, illness, or surgery also increases the susceptible to inflammation and adhesions, which are bands of stiff tissue.

Key Drivers of Global Frozen Shoulder Treatment Market

Rise in geriatric population

The global geriatric population continues to increase at an unprecedented rate. Presently, 8.5% people across the world (617 million) are aged 65 and over. According to a new report-An Aging World: 2015, the percentage is projected to jump to nearly 17% of the world’s population by 2050 (1.6 billion). According to the National Institutes of Health, the population aged 65 and over in the U.S. is anticipated to nearly double in the next three decades, from 48 million to 88 million by 2050. The global population aged 80 and older is expected to more than triple between 2015 and 2050, from 126.5 million to 446.6 million. The population aged 80 and older in some countries in Asia and Latin America is likely to quadruple by 2050.

Shoulder injuries boost market

Shoulder pain is a common and disabling complaint. The reported annual incidence of shoulder pain in primary care is 14.7 per 1000 patients per year with a lifetime prevalence of up to 70%. There is substantial variances in the estimated prevalence of shoulder pain, ranging anywhere from 1% up to 66%. According to Physiopedia, most prevalent in middle age (45 – 64 years, from 21 – 55%), which may be attributed to the normal aging process of shoulder structures including the rotator cuff but is also common in the younger age group (adolescents aged 12 – 18 years, from 12 – 57%), which can be attributed to a postural relationship associated with increased periods of sitting, and increased technology use.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Frozen Shoulder Treatment Market

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global frozen shoulder treatment Market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to an increase in research & development and technologically advanced products being introduced in market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period owing to advanced facilities provided by the hospital infrastructure in the region

The frozen shoulder treatment market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and acceptance of new techniques in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Frozen Shoulder Treatment Market

The global frozen shoulder treatment market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of several key players. Leading players operating in the global frozen shoulder treatment market include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Contract Pharmacal Corp

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vintage Pharma

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Marksans Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Perrigo Company plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

