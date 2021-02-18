Flexible Glass Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Scope and Competitive Analysis Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Flexible Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global flexible glass market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2020 and reached a value of US$ 1.35 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

The expanding consumer electronics industry is one of the primary factors propelling the flexible glass market growth. The shifting consumer preference towards wearable and portable devices in gaming, entertainment, sports, and health and fitness applications augments the product demand. Additionally, product innovations including the development of lightweight and roll-on glasses and the production of cost-effective, flexible glass using novel plastic and metal substrates further impel the market growth. Moreover, increasing emphasis on glass material recycling and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are also projected to drive the market for flexible glass in the coming years.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-glass-market/requestsample

Flexible glass is an ultra-thin glass substrate that can bend multiple times without breaking. It shows similar properties as a rigid glass, such as temperature stability, high strength, durability, rigidity, and scratch resistance. The most commonly used flexible glass is rolled glass, which is widely utilized in manufacturing consumer electronics, such as digital displays, smartphones, laptops, tablets, lightings, etc. They are also used for producing automobile windowpanes, solar panels, portable electronics, and construction interiors to reduce their weight, increase the aesthetic appeal, provide scratch resistance, and enhance overall durability.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Flexible Glass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the flexible glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abrisa Technologies

Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Universal Display Corporation

Dupont Displays Inc.

Kent Displays Inc.

AGC Inc.

Corning Incorporated

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

LISEC Holding GmbH

Materion Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the flexible glass market on the basis of application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Application:

Displays

Sensors

Photovoltaic Cell

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-glass-market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Flat Glass Market

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal