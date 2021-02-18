External AC-DC Power Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the External AC-DC Power market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of External AC-DC Power market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for External AC-DC Power investments from 2021 till 2026.

Delta(Eltek), Phihong, Lite-On Technology, Salcomp, Chicony Power, Acbel Polytech, Mean Well, Emerson(Artesyn), TDK Lambda, Flextronics, FSP Group

According to this study, over the next five years, the External AC-DC Power market will register an 8.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19210 million by 2025, from $ 14050 million in 2019.

External AC-DC Power Supply is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea, and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expected to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per-unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintains a strong developing trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.

Wall Plug-in

Desktop

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/Datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging

Military & Aerospace

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

