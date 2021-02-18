Evaporative Cooling Market by Technological Innovations, Growth and Future Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global “Evaporative Cooling Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Evaporative Cooling market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Evaporative Cooling industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global evaporation cooling market was valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Evaporative Cooling Market are Delta Cooling Towers Inc., Condair Group AG, SPX Cooling Technologies, Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Munters Group AB, Colt Group Limited, Phoenix Manufacturing Inc., Bonaire Group (Celi Group), ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH, CFW Evapcool, Celsius Design Limited and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players include their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Applications to Hold Major Share

Industrial applications for evaporative coolers comprise of warehouses, factories, manufacturing units, power generation, oil and gas, construction sector, and many more. The industrial sector accounts for the largest market share among all the end-user applications, driven by the large-scale deployment of both direct and evaporative coolers.

Due to the recent changes in the structure of warehouses and manufacturing units toward insulated structures, maintaining desired temperatures during summer has become a major consideration.

The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share

The Asia-Pacific evaporative cooling market is driven by three major countries Japan, Australia, and India. They have been deploying these cooling systems since the 1990s. The growing data center market, owing to the increased digitization, adoption of cloud services, and penetration of e-commerce in Japan, has been a key indicator of the increasing demand for evaporative cooling in the region. Equinix is a global data center company that opened an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Tokyo known as TY5 in 2018. This facility accounted for an investment of USD 70 million, aimed at serving the demand from global and local enterprises, which includes cloud and content providers, as well as financial service firms, who are increasingly banking on data center services in Tokyo. All these factors have been augmenting the data center market in the region, and are expected to be instrumental in driving the adoption of the evaporative cooling in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026.

Finally, the Evaporative Cooling Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Evaporative Cooling industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

