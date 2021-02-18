Enterprise Data Management Market growing with technology top key players like Accenture, Adaptive Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., GoldenSource

Enterprise Data Management market 2019 Global Industry Research Report provides market size, industry growth, share, development trends, investment plans, business ideas and forecasts by 2025. Scenarios and useful business decisions. The report includes subjective comprehensive research and a direct study of the quantitative perspectives of key family pioneers for an in-depth understanding of other industry experts, markets and industry practices. This report provides a reasonable picture of the current market situation, including truth and forecast Enterprise Data Management market estimates on trading volume, technological advances, macroeconomic and governance factors.

Some of the players operating in the global Enterprise Data Management market are Accenture, Adaptive Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., GoldenSource, IBM Corporation, Informatica Corporation, Intel Corporation, Mule Soft, Oracle amongst others.

Enterprise Data Management (EDM) is an enterprise’s ability to effectively manage, integrate, disseminate, and create data for enterprise processes, entities, and applications requiring accurate and timely data delivery. EDM also addresses the concept of transmission of different datasets within applications and processes which rely on consumption of data sets to complete business transactions or processes. EDM addresses circumstances where users within an enterprise independently model, manage, store, and source data. Uncoordinated approaches can result in quality inconsistencies and data conflicts lowering the trustworthiness of data used for reporting and various operations.

Key findings of the report:

The global enterprise data management market is expected to reach US$ 232,991.5 million by 2027 in terms of revenue because of increasing demand for data governance and data security by most of the organizations. Also, data integration is one of the key factor for the growth of enterprise data management market.

Master Data Management held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period as it is helpful to analyze the existing data management processes and develops best practices for handling critical data of the organization.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) covered most of the market share in 2018 and is expected to follow the trend for the forecast period at a CAGR of 13.2%. It needs to set up a model for consumers to further curate and advance the data management semantics.

Asia Pacific Enterprise Data Management market is expected to grow at a fastest growth rate of 13.1% during 2019 to 2027 due to continuous increase in the information and technology businesses.

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Enterprise Data Management Market By Application:

Data Integration

Data Migration

Data Warehousing

Data Quality

Data Security

Master Data Management

Others

Enterprise Data Management Market By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Enterprise Data Management Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



The cost analysis of Enterprise Data Management market took into account manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw materials and market concentration, suppliers and price trends. Other factors such as supply chains, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies were evaluated to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Report buyers are exposed to market positioning studies that take into account global 3D printing and pricing strategies for target audiences, training, and strategies.

Using SWOT analysis to gather and study all the information, you can see the competitive environment vividly in Enterprise Data Management market. Openings for future Enterprise Data Management market developments were revealed and likewise had a competitive advantage. Taking into account the drift and propensity of this market, it shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand your market base and understand your market data using standards, methodologies, and other driving market trends determined for reference.

