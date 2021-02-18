Energy Harvesting System Market Share will Touch USD 817.2 million by 2028 with Fujitsu Limited, Infinite Power Solution, EnOcean, IXYS Corporation, Cymbet Corporation, Linear Technologies

The Energy Harvesting System Market was valued at USD 440.39 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 817.2 million by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of +10% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Energy harvesting is used to capture energy and is also known as power harvesting or energy scavenging or ambient power through external sources and is converted into a usable electric power. They are widely used in consumer devices, medical equipment, transportation, industrial controls and military. Vibration or pressure, radio energy, temperature differentials are some of the examples of energy sources. Energy harvesting system is usually used to charge an energy storage cell and provide them power by providing protection and regulations.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption rate of wireless sensor networking (WNS) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for home automation and control systems, which implement energy harvesting devices and sensors. In the US, buildings accounted for a 39% share of the country’s CO2 emissions in 2017. Thus, there is an urgent need for improving energy management in the country. In the Americas, energy harvesting systems are being installed in school classrooms for occupancy measurement and temperature control, in commercial buildings for automatic lighting systems depending on the occupancy status, in hotels for smart power control, and in residential buildings for reducing energy consumption.

Top Companies of Energy Harvesting System Market :

Fujitsu Limited, Greenpeak Technologies, Convergence Wireless Laird Plc, Mide Technology Corporation, Lord Microstrain, Murata Manufacturing, Infinite Power Solution, EnOcean, IXYS Corporation, Cymbet Corporation, Linear Technologies.

Energy Harvesting System Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Light Energy Harvesting

– Electromagnetic Energy Harvesting

– Vibration Energy Harvesting

– Thermal Energy Harvesting and Other

Market segment by Application, Energy Harvesting System can be split into

– Consumer Electronics

– Building and Home Automation

– Industrial

– Transportation and Security and Other

The report proficiently inspects the most significant inconspicuous components of the Global Energy Harvesting System Market with the help of an extensive and specific examination. Described in a ground-up way, the report demonstrates an expansive framework of the market in light of the components that are anticipated to have an amazing and quantifiable impact on the market’s formative conditions over the assessed time span.

The report provides a realistic view of Energy Harvesting System market by highlighting competitive landscape, industry environment, global scope, latest technological advancement, the overall availability of Energy Harvesting System, demand, and supply. Valuable insights comprised in this report that enables the reader to be sagacious in case of Energy Harvesting System market extensive knowledge. Accurate statistical information and systematically arranged data included in the report helps the reader to easily and quickly comprehend expansive market structure.

