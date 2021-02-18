Endoscope Light Source Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Endoscope Light Source market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Endoscope Light Source market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Endoscope Light Source investments from 2021 till 2026.

Olympus, Karl Storz, Boston, B. Braun, Fujifilm, HOYA, Mindray, Smith & Nephew, Conmed, Stryker, GIMMI, Schoelly Fiberoptic, Aohua, Tiansong, SonoScape, Richard Wolf

According to this study, over the next five years, the Endoscope Light Source market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1210.4 million by 2025, from $ 961.9 million in 2019.

Endoscope Light Source is the light source for looking inside and typically refers to looking inside the body for medical reasons using an endoscope, an instrument used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike most other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

The classification of Endoscope Light Source includes LED light source, xenon light source, and another type, and the proportion of LED light source in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share of nearly 37% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second-largest consumption place with a consumption market share of 29%.

Market competition is intense. Olympus, Boston, HOYA, B. Braun, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

LED Light Source

Xenon Light Source

Others

Laparoscopy

Urology

Gastroenterology

Arthroscopy

ENT

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

