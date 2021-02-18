Embolotherapy Market Industry Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Embolotherapy Market is valued at USD 3125.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5461.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.30% over the forecast period.

Increasing number of target patient population, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in embolotherapy devices, and favorable reimbursement policies are major factors driving the market growth.

Embolotherapy Market Leading Manufacturer

major players in the Embolotherapy market include,

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

BTG plc

Penumbra, Inc

Cook Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Acandis GmbH

BALT Extrusion

Sirtex Medical Limited

Kaneka Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of Global Embolotherapy Market Report–

Embolotherapy is a type of endovascular treatment that aims to block abnormal blood vessels in order to control bleeding, close fistulae or arteriovenous malformations, devascularise organs, reduce tumors and much more. To achieve blocking, embolotherapy performs minimally-invasive methods and several embolic agents, such as gelfoam, coils, balloons and angiographic catheters to reach exact and significant results. The embolic agents used can be either temporary or permanent and are determined according to the clinical application, and thus can differ greatly from case to case. Embolotherapies have become mainstays of interventional radiology practice. In order to achieve embolotherapy properly, IRs must be qualified, up-to-date on the modern data, aware with fundamental pathologies and well-informed on how other specialties can also contribute to patient treatment.

Global embolotherapy market report is segmented on the basis of product, disease indication, procedure, end-user and region & country level. Based on product, global embolotherapy market is classified into embolic agents, microspheres, embolic coils, liquid embolic agents, embolic plug systems, detachable balloons, support devices, microcatheters and guidewires. Based on disease indication, global embolotherapy market is classified into cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, other cancers, peripheral vascular diseases, neurological diseases, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral arteriovenous malformations and fistulas, gastrointestinal disorders, and urological and nephrological disorders. Based on procedure, the market is classified into transcatheter arterial embolization, transcatheter arterial radio embolization/selective internal radiation therapy, and transarterial chemoembolization. Based on end-user, global embolotherapy market is classified into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The regions covered in this Global Embolotherapy Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Embolotherapy is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamic–

Rising incidences of peripheral vascular diseases, liver cancer and strokes, coupled with rising preference for minimally invasive procedures are the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, increasing investments and technological advancements in this field are also supplementing the market growth. According to American Cancer Society, liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, accounting for more than 700,000 deaths each year. Also, according to the World Health Organization, 15 million people suffer stroke worldwide each year. Out of these, 5 million die and additional 5 million are permanently disabled. However, lack of sufficient evidence & unfavorable regulatory scenario may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing applications of embolization devices will offer lucrative opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to account for the largest market share of the global embolotherapy market during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, increasing number of ambulatory surgery center (ASCs), and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries have resulted in the increasing adoption of embolotherapy procedures in this region. According to U.S. department of health and human services, Ambulatory surgery proved to be popular among both physicians and patientsand the number of Medicarecertified ASCs increased steadily, from 239 in 1983 to 5,316 in 2010.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the large patient population of target diseases, and presence of key market players in the region to grab uplifting opportunities offered by these countries are the key factors supporting the market growth in this region.

Embolotherapy Market Segmentation:–

By Product: –Embolic agents, Microspheres, Embolic coils (Detachable Coils, Pushable Coils), Liquid Embolic Agents, Embolic Plug Systems, Detachable Balloons, Support Devices, Microcatheters, Guidewires

By Disease Indication:- Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Other Cancers, Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Cerebral Aneurysm, Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Urological and Nephrological Disorders

By Procedure:- Transcatheter Arterial Embolization, Transcatheter Arterial Radio embolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy, Transarterial Chemoembolization

By End-User:- Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

