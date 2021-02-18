Electronic Trial Master File Market Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Omnicomm, Pharmavigilalnce, Phlexglobal, TRANSPERFECT

The electronic trial master file (eTMF) market was valued at US$ 938.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,155.64 million by 2027.



Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems can be defined as an integration of software and hardware components collectively responsible for the optimal management of clinical trial data. These solutions help to streamline the data generated during the course of a clinical trial in an easy-to-store digital format, which can be retrieved by dissimilar users beneficial in easy accessibility and reduction the cost associated with the administrative and manual data maintenance operations in clinical trials.

Electronic Trial Master File Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Leading companies operating in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) market are Covance Inc (Lab Corp), Oracle, Ennov, Mastercontrol, Inc., Omnicomm, Pharmavigilalnce, Veeva Systems, and Phlexglobal, Aurea, Inc and TRANSPERFECT among others.

The global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market, based on the component, is segmented into software and service. The service segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the market during the forecast period. The clinical trial process is a very complex and highly regulated stage for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other life science companies. eTMF solutions enable these companies to manage their workflow efficiently and accurately. The development of information technology has allowed healthcare IT companies to offers solutions and services for clinical trial administration.

To comprehend global Electronic Trial Master File market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

