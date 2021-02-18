Electric Two-Wheeler Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to a new report by IMARC Group, the global electric two-wheeler market grew at a CAGR of nearly 10% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Electric two-wheelers include motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, or mopeds that operate on battery-based electronic motors. They are light weight vehicles that consist of removable or replaceable batteries, which can be charged easily with electrical outlets.

Market Trends

The global electric two-wheeler market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among consumers about various economic and ecological benefits of electric vehicles. Electric two-wheelers have gained immense popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles for both regular commute and recreational activities. Besides this, the increasing pollution levels from fuel-based automobiles have encouraged the governments of various countries to implement stringent regulatory norms to adopt clean energy as an alternative to crude oil dependence. As a result, there has been a heightened demand for electric two-wheelers, which help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, a significant increase in the fuel rates and depleting fossil fuels resources, like petrol and diesel, have also boosted the sales of electric two-wheelers.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Electric Scooter / Moped

Electric Motorcycle

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Breakup by Voltage Type:

<48V

48-60V

61-72V

73-96V

> 96V

Breakup by Peak Power:

<3 kW

3-6 kW

7-10 kW

> 10 kW

Breakup by Battery Technology:

Removable

Non-Removable

Breakup by Motor Placement:

Hub Type

Chassis Mounted

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

