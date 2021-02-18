eDiscovery Market Expected to be Worth USD 12,860 million by 2028 with Leading Vendor- Symantec, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, PwC, Ricoh, UnitedLex
The eDiscovery market is estimated at USD 9,340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12,860 million by 2028, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +10% during the forecast period.
Electronic discovery (sometimes known as or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation. The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.
eDiscovery is an integral part of litigation, government investigations, and regulatory and compliance submissions, under which parties exchange Electronically Stored Information (ESI) with each other. ESI majorly includes emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemail, audio and video files, social media, and web sites.
Top Vendors of EDiscovery Market:-
Symantec Corporation (Veritas Technologies), IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Relativity (Kcura Corporation), Accessdata, FTI Technology, Deloitte, Consilio (Advanced Discovery), Ldiscovery (Kroll Ontrack), Zylab, OpenText, Integreon, FRONTEO, Navigant, PwC, Ricoh, UnitedLex, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, iCONECT Development and Others
Report Consultant has devised a new report titled “Global eDiscovery Market” considering the forecast period 2028 into their study and offers an in-depth vision into the key drivers, restraints and futuristic opportunities. Latest technological advancements and edge-cutting competitive landscape have also been identified as they form the most important pillars for understanding the current state of the market. The underlying industry trends are studies using qualitative and quantitative to filter out the unnecessary information and narrow down the details that matter the most to companies operating in the market or aiming to enter it.
eDiscovery Market by Type,
- Services
- Software
eDiscovery Market by Application,
- BSFI
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Legal
- IT and Telecommunications
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Other
The main advantage of the eDiscovery market
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including current trends and future estimates to clarify the upcoming investment pocket.
- Provide a comprehensive analysis of all geographic areas, which helps determine current opportunities.
- An overview of key players and a thorough analysis of their strategies helps to understand the competitive landscape of the global market.
- The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026 that is expected to enable stakeholders to take advantage of current market opportunities.
- Thorough analysis of the eDiscovery market by type helps to understand the types of software currently in use and the variants that are expected to be prominent in the future.
There are 11 Chapters to thoroughly display the eDiscovery market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications, and regions.
Chapter 1: eDiscovery Market Overview
Chapter 2: Market Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Chapter 3: Asia Market Analysis
Chapter 4: North American Market Analysis
Chapter 5: Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 6: eDiscovery Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis
Chapter 7: Development of Environmental Analysis
Chapter 8: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 9: Global eDiscovery Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2019-2026
Chapter 10: Global Industry Development Trend 2026
Chapter 11: Global Industry Research Conclusions
