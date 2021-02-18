Dry beans Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025
Dry beans Market Price Trend to 2025 Profiling 21st Century Bean, Kelley Bean Co., Hayes Food Products Inc., Goya Food Inc., Colin Ingredients, Harmony House Foods, Inc.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Dry Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global dry beans market grew at a CAGR of 5% during 2014-2019.
Dry beans belong to the legume family of plants that grow in pods. Some of the most popular types of dry beans are kidney, lima, mung, pinto, soy, split peas and navy beans. They are dry packaged in sealed bags or rehydrated and pre-cooked in cans. Dry beans are generally stored in the absence of oxygen and light, which helps to retain their color, extend their shelf life and minimize off-flavors.
Market Trends
Dry beans are a rich source of proteins, starch, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Owing to their high nutritional value, they offer several benefits, such as improving digestion, reducing weight, lowering blood sugar levels, and boosting immunity. Besides this, the rising health-consciousness has encouraged consumers to adopt vegan and gluten-free products. This has also prompted them to shift from meat-based toward plant-based diets, resulting in higher demand for dry beans. Furthermore, due to their economical price and the growing preference for on-the-go foods, the sales of semi-cooked, frozen, and ready-to-eat dry beans have boosted across the globe.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Dry Beans Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the key players being 21st Century Bean, Kelley Bean Co., Hayes Food Products Inc., Goya Food Inc., Colin Ingredients, Harmony House Foods, Inc., Eden Foods, Ruchi Foods, Garlico Industries Ltd, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Bean Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use, and Region.
Breakup by Bean Type:
Pinto Beans
Black Beans
Navy Beans
Red Kidney Beans
Great Northern Beans
Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Plastic Bags
Cans
Jars
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Speciality Stores
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Households
Restaurants and Hotels
Flour Industry
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
