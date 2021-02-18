Drug Discovery Informatics Market Acquire Huge Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends to 2026

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2026

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Drug Discovery Informatics market size estimated from 2021 to 2026. The study report also showcases a comprehensive analysis of the leading business programs, Drug Discovery Informatics future market share, and business-oriented planning, etc. The report investigates desirable factors related to the current industrial situations, Drug Discovery Informatics market growth rates, demands, differentiable business-oriented strategies used by the Drug Discovery Informatics market manufacturers/Key players concerning distinct tactics and the futuristic prospects in brief.

According to this study, over the next five years the Drug Discovery Informatics market will register a 9.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1 million by 2025, from $ 1 million in 2019.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Jubilant selected the CDD Vault informatics platform as its discovery research informatics platform for five years

In May, 2019, Dassault Systèmes acquired Medidata Solution adding its clinical expertise and cloud-based solutions to Dassault’s portfolio

In September 2019 Evotec collaborated with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to establish five drug discovery programs with clinical candidates from Evotec for further clinical development by Takeda across multiple therapy areas

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

This report segments the global Drug Discovery Informatics market on the basis of Types are:

Pharmaceutical&BiotechnologyCompanies

ContractResearchOrganizations(CROs)

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Drug Discovery Informatics market is segmented into:

Software

Services

North America accounted for the largest market share of 39.30% in 2020; growth in the region can be attributed to several factors, such as high incidence of infectious diseases, rapid adoption of new & advanced tools for R&D, and the presence of prominent players. Moreover, companies in the region are focusing on joint ventures and research collaborations, which will boost the market growth in the coming years.

For instance, in December 2020, Atomwise Inc. unveiled a growing portfolio of joint venture companies including vAirus, OrganAi, and A2i Therapeutics, with programs spanning infectious disease, immunology, oncology, clotting disorders, and neuroscience. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2026.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

