Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis of US Sound Reinforcement Market till 2030

The report “ US Sound Reinforcement Market, By Products (Microphones, Pro speakers, Audio/Sound Mixers, Audio Signal Processors, Power Amplifiers, and Others), By Formats (Digital, and Analog), By Distribution Channels (Online, and Retail), by End-users (Large Venues and Events, Corporates, Educational Institutes, Government and Military, Hospitality, and Others – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2022.

Key Highlights:

On January, 7, 2020, Audio-Technica Debuts High-Performance Exotic Wood-Finish and Innovative In-Ear Headphones.

On February, 11, 2020, Audio-Technica Extends Trade-In Rebate Program for 600 MHz Wireless Systems Through July 13, 2020.

Analyst View:

The growing convergence of Pro AV and IoT, the booming live industry music industry, strategic collaborations for product designs, changing corporate dynamics, and the rising adoption of sound reinforcement systems across educational institutes and government offices are expected to drive the US sound reinforcement market in coming years. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are two major factors that are driving the adoption of sound reinforcement systems in several sectors. The rising demand for sound appliance’s such as speakers, processors, microphones, and others in clubs, malls, hospitals, factories, distribution centers, and for public addressing would drive the growth of sound reinforcement market. Moreover, the shifts in consumer demand for live entertainment and live concerts witnessing significant growth in the sound reinforcement market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The US Sound Reinforcement market accounted for US$ 1.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of products, distribution channels, formats, and end-users, and region.

By product, the microphones segment led the market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By format, the digital segment captured more than half of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR.

By distribution channel, the retail segment contributed the highest market revenue globally. Although the trend of selling sound reinforcement products online and in OEM stores is growing, a significant share of product distribution in the market takes place through conventional pro audio and electronics stores/outlets.

By end user, the corporate sector is expected to remain the largest end-user segment in the sound reinforcement market, contributing a significant revenue share to the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the US Sound Reinforcement market includes Audio-Technica, Bose, HARMAN International, MUSIC Group (Music Tribe), Sennheiser Electronic, Shure, Sony, Yamaha, ADK microphones, and AEB Industriale (DB TECHNOLOGIES).

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

