DNA Diagnostic Market Professional Survey Report 2021: By Product & Services, Technology, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027

DNA Diagnostic Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025– Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and adoption of new technologies are major factors driving the growth of Global DNA Diagnostics Market.

DNA Diagnostic Market is Valued at USD 14.98 Billion in 2018 and Expected to Reach USD 29.56 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.2% over the Forecast Period.

Market Analysis of DNA Diagnostic Market Report–

DNA diagnostics is a technology that permits medical professionals to recognize multiple diseases like, cancer, infectious diseases, and myogenic disorders and to decide the correct treatment for particular disease. The diagnostic system is beneficial for clinical as well as prenatal diagnostics. This concept has become advanced through human genome project and resulted in the disclosure of multiple disease-causing agents. Remarkable technologies which contains polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray technique, sequencing technique and mass spectrometry have also evolved the DNA diagnostic market and helps for sample preparation, DNA isolation and others. The revolutions in designing the product and improved technologies have induced doctors as well as researchers to switch the focus from traditional methods to personalized diagnostic methods.

Global DNA diagnostic market report is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon product, DNA diagnostic market is segmented into instruments, reagents and service & software. Based on technology, DNA diagnostic market is segmented into PCR, microarray, in-situ hybridization, sequencing technology, and mass spectrometry. Based on application, market is classified into oncology, infectious disease, myogenic disorder, clinical diagnostic confirmation, prenatal diagnostics, pre implantation diagnostics and others. End-user segment is categorized into point of care, diagnostic center, and self E testing/OTC.

The regions covered in this DNA diagnostic market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of DNA diagnostic is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for DNA diagnostics market are Sysmex Corporation, Bayer Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid Inc., Hologic Corporation, Illumina, Novartis International Ag, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories and others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing pervasiveness of chronic and infectious diseases, growing acceptance of personalized medicines, developing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and most importantly raising the geriatric population fuelling the growth of this market. In addition, technological advancements followed by developing of strong methodologies like sequence technology, microarray, novel gene sequencing, myogenic disorder and others are also supplementing the market growth. Furthermore, growing priorities for systematic diagnostic staging and increasing research and development activities are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the DNA diagnostic market. However, the development process required high cost for tests followed by reciprocal involvement that gives inaccurate result and the strict regulating requirements are the issues that may hamper the market growth. Moreover, the undiscovered market in the DNA diagnostics field of the developing economies, new product launches, partnership and collaboration with medical industries and others are forming new trends in the DNA diagnostics market.

Regional Analysis-

The DNA diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global DNA diagnostics market owing to the growing pervasiveness of infectious and chronic diseases and acceptance of new technologies of the DNA diagnostic testing in this region. According to WHO statistics, most frequently registered sexually transmitted infection is Chlamydia in the US with more than 1.4 million diagnosed with addition of 1.4 million people that are undiagnosed. The Government of North America is taking initiatives and provide funds for DNA testing. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth in this market in upcoming years. The reasons behind the growth of Asia-Pacific region are rise in the healthcare expenditure, huge pool of untested or undiagnosed patients in the countries and increasing awareness regarding the advanced healthcare treatments in the countries such as China and India.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Service & Software

By Technology:

PCR

In-Situ Hybridization

Sequencing Technology

Microarray

Mass Spectrometry

others

By Application:

Oncology:-

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Infectious Disease

Hepatitis B Virus

Hepatitis C Virus

HIV

TB

Chlamydia Trachomatic and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

HPV

Others

Pre-implantation Diagnostics

Clinical Diagnostic Confirmation

Prenatal Diagnostics

Myogenic Disorder

Others

By End-User:

Diagnostic Center

Point of care

Self-Testing/OTC

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



