Disposable Slippers Market Trends and Research Insights by 2030

Disposable Slippers: Introduction

Disposable sleepers are a type of footwear manufactured for one time use. Companies recycle it for different purposes after it is disposed as a solid.

Disposable sleepers have several advantages. They are waterproof, and provide ventilation, slip resistance, and other benefits.

Key Drivers of the Global Disposable Slippers Market

Growing health consciousness among customers is a major factor responsible for the growth of the disposable slippers market. Some of the other factors contributing to market growth are rise in tourist activities, changing lifestyles, and growth in disposable income.

Closed-toe disposable slippers accounted for major share in the disposable slippers market and are expected to maintain their dominance in the global market. This type of product protects the foot from dust particles. Rising consumer awareness about leading a hygienic lifestyle is driving product demand. Companies are offering large varieties of closed-toe disposable slippers by analyzing its demand.

In terms of distribution channel, the online segment is expected to expand at a higher pace globally. Companies offer mass product delivery to reach the retail market. Hospitals and hotels are shifting toward online product orders to get doorstep delivery services.

Increasing Usage of Disposable Slippers in the Hospitality Industry to Create New Market Opportunities

Disposable slippers find utility in several hospitality companies. Majority of hospitals and nursing homes offer disposable slippers to patients. Furthermore, the hotel industry also adopted this product as a result of its low cost and convenience.

Usage of Low Quality Raw Material Can Hamper the Global Disposable Slippers Market

Poor durability and usage of low quality material may slow down the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

Small scale companies use low quality raw material to bring down the cost and increase their profit margin. This factor is likely to work as a market restraint.

Asia Pacific the Dominant Market Set to Grow at a Higher Pace

Asia Pacific was the largest and fastest growing disposable slippers market in 2018. Growing hospitality industry in developing economies such as China and India is driving the market growth. It has been observed that consumers prefer to purchase products online and receive it at their doorstep. A large population in countries in this region is working as a positive factor in terms of demand for disposable slippers.

North America accounted for significant share of the disposable slippers market. Key companies operate their global business from this region. Demand for this product is expected to grow significantly in the U.S. and Canada in the coming years.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global disposable slippers market is fragmented in nature. Key market participants are signing strategic partnerships and taking strategic merger and acquisition decisions to increase their global market reach. Moreover, companies manufacturing disposable slippers are investing in infrastructure improvement to compete in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global disposable slippers market are listed below:

Haon Group

Kolunhome & Jasmine

Universal Textiles

Nicely Neat

Huini USA Beauty

Global Disposable Slippers Market: Research Scope

Global Disposable Slippers Market, by Product Type

Closed-toe

Open-toe

Flip-flop

Global Disposable Slippers Market, by End-user

Hotels

Spa centers

Hospitals

Global Disposable Slippers Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

