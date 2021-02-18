Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Share, Major Manufacturers, Countries and Growth To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Digital transformation of maritime freight market is expected to reach USD 39.01 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on digital transformation of maritime freight market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factor such as increasing demand of artificial intelligence enabled product across the globe.

Digital transformation of maritime freight is a type of service which helps in improving the efficiency of maritime freight by adopting artificial intelligence technologies, internet of things, block chain and robotics with shipping model.

Adoption of artificial intelligence, internet of things and robotics, increasing importance of customer satisfaction, technologically advanced vendors are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the digital transformation of maritime freight market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

High cost of cargo and shipments and trade protection policy are acting as market restraints for digital transformation of maritime freight market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This digital transformation of maritime freight market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research digital transformation of maritime freight market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Scope and Market Size

Digital transformation of maritime freight market is segmented on the basis of deployment, service, software solution and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Digital transformation of maritime freight market on the basis of deployment has been segmented as cloud-based and on-premise.

Based on service, digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented into consulting & training, implementation & integration, operation & maintenance and managed services.

On the basis of software solution, digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented into booking, vessel scheduling, loading/unloading and delivery. Booking have been segmented into e-service centers, demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, customer personalization and payment automation. Vessel scheduling have been further segmented into ECDIS, automated port calls, loading/unloading, e-bill of loading, refer container conditions monitoring, dynamic capacity allocation and empty container repositioning and gate automation. Delivery have been further segmented into predictive maintenance, vessel machinery monitoring and truck appointment systems.

Based on end-user, digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented into ports & terminals, warehouses, maritime freight forwarders.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Country Level Analysis

Digital transformation of maritime freight market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, deployment, service, software solution and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital transformation of maritime freight market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the digital transformation of maritime freight market due to increasing proliferation of cloud-based solution and rising importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence and block chain that will help in better and flexible management, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the digital transformation of maritime freight market in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of increasing exports and imports in China and India.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Share Analysis

Digital transformation of maritime freight market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ultra-secure smartphone market.

The major players covered in the digital transformation of maritime freight market report are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Atos Syntel Inc., Hexaware Technologies Limited., ABB, Tech Mahindra Limited, KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, Inc, Advantech Co., Ltd., Mindtree Ltd., DigiLogistics Technology Ltd., 3Gtms, LLC, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Accenture, Robert Bosch GmbH, CEVA Logistics, ELECTROLUX, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, A.P. Moller – Maersk, SAMSUNG SDS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

