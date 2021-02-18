Digital Transformation Market Report 2020: Top Players Countries Type and Application Regional Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Digital Transformation Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Digital Transformation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Digital Transformation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 299.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1223.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of cloud platform is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Digital transformation is the use of digital technology in different areas of business to solve problems. It also changes a way, that how a business operate and deliver values to the customers. It also helps the organization to compete better in the market by making changes as per the new technologies. Digital transformation helps the company to reach to the large masses easily.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for mobile phones is driving the market.

Growth in usage of IoT based products and solutions in businesses and various organisations

Market Restraints:

Increasing privacy and security concern among population is restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professionals.

Segmentation: Global Digital Transformation Market

By Component Solution Cloud Computing Big Data & Analytics Mobility Disruptive Technology Internet of Things (IoT) Blockchain Technology Artificial Intelligence (AI) Social Media Services Professional Services System Integration

By Deployment Type On-Premise Cloud

By End User Small & Medium Businesses (SMBS) Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Telecommunication & IT Automotive Education Retail & Consumer Goods Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Government Others

By Services Training Maintenance Consulting

By Technology Industrial Robotics Internet of Things 3d Printing/Additive Manufacturing Advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) Big Data and Analytics Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oracle announced the launch of their new customer innovation centre which is mainly focused on digital transformation for the public sector in Brazil. This mainly focuses on transport, security and health and involves technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. The main aim of the company is to promote this idea in all the sectors of government.

In December 2018, Australia has published a Digital Transformation Strategy whose main motive is to create a digital identity system for users so that they can easily access all the government services digitally by 2025. Eligibility for different services and payments reminders can be easily known through this new service.

Competitive Analysis

Global digital transformation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital transformation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital transformation market are Cognizant, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Adobe, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Broadcom., EMC Corporation., PwC, Deloitte, COGNEX CORPORATION, SAP SE, Deloitte, Siemens, PwC, COGNEX CORPORATION.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Digital Transformation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Transformation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Transformation market.

