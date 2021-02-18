Digital Transformation Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Amazon Corporation, Flipkart Inc., Ebay Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation

The Digital Transformation Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Global Digital Transformation Market in Retail was valued at USD 143.55 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 388.51 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Digital Transformation market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Amazon Corporation, Flipkart Inc., Ebay Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Tesco Pvt. Ltd., Mercado Libre, Oracle Corporation, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2019: SAP SE launched Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and announced the extension of its association with Microsoft on IoT interoperability. The new technology creates and drives digital transformation for Industry 4.0 or Industrial IoT (IIoT).

Key Market Trends:

Beauty and Personal Care to Hold Significant Share

– The retail industry has witnessed a tremendous growth in developed countries, such as China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany (followed by others), who are capturing the lion’s share. People in the age group of 18-50 years are continuously engaged in shopping, thus contributing to the growth of the beauty and personal care segment. All these trends together offer a platform for growth for the beauty and personal care market.

– As the standards of living have been improving, consumers are being able to pay more attention to their health, personal hygiene and grooming. This makes the beauty and personal care products market one of the hottest places in their shopping activity. This also provides a better opportunity for the beauty and personal care manufacturers to expand and seize the growing market opportunities.

North America Expected to have Highest Market Share

– North America is expected to cater major share due to rapid increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises and the continuous expansion of the service industry.

– The retail market in the region is growing at a fast pace with retail trade accounting for more than 10% of the GDP in both the United States and Canada. The retail market in North America is one of the biggest with Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, The Home Depot and Target having their origins from this region.

– The retail industry is going through a significant change with the internet being accessible on various devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. According to Internet World Stats, there are around 320 million internet users in the region. In 2017, nearly 75% of internet users in the United States had purchased products online due to the personalized experience provided to them.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

