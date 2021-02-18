Digital Logistics Market (Covid-19 Updated) to establish itself as a strong revenue generation industry till 2027 | Advantech Corporation, SAP Ag, IBM, Digilogistics, Samsung Co, Hexaware Technologies

The following Digital Logistics market report provides the clients with a successive assessment of the market in terms of different market dynamics to ensure a good growth curve is maintained. The report extensively focuses on the secondary as well as the primary aspects of research and as a result, our clients are provided with an intelligence report that is a one-stop solution for all our clients’ market research needs.

Vital players mentioned in this report: Advantech Corporation, SAP Ag, IBM, Digilogistics, Samsung Co, Hexaware Technologies, UTI Worldwide Inc, Oracle, JDA Software, Tech MahindrA.

The global Digital Logistics market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expect to reach USD 15990 million by 2025, from USD 10530 million in 2019.

The following research report has been assessed while taking into consideration the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic which has had a significant impact on the markets. The report will provide the client with an assessment of how the pandemic has affected the Digital Logistics market and will provide the essential information needed to tackle the new challenges in the market.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The Digital Logistics market report has been segmented into various sub segments in order to make it easy for the clients to read and comprehend in a very efficient way. The segmentation adds a structure and ease of access to the data that could otherwise be overwhelming just due to the sheer volume of it.

Segments by Type:

Consulting services

System integration services

Other services

Segments by Application:

Warehouse management

Labor management

Transportation management

Segments by Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some Key Questions answered in this Report are:

What is the Digital Logistics market share to be expected in the forecast period?

What is the expected Digital Logistics Market valuation in terms of various types and applications?

What market dynamic is expected to have the most impact on the Digital Logistics market?

What will be the revenue-generating capacity of the key players in the Digital Logistics market?

TOC:

1 Digital Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Logistics

1.2 Classification of Digital Logistics by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Logistics Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Digital Logistics Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Consulting services

1.2.4 System integration services

1.2.5 Other services

1.3 Global Digital Logistics Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital Logistics Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Warehouse management

1.3.3 Labor management

1.3.4 Transportation management

1.4 Global Digital Logistics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Digital Logistics (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Logistics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Logistics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Logistics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Logistics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Logistics Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Advantech Corporation

2.1.1 Advantech Corporation Details

2.1.2 Advantech Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Advantech Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Advantech Corporation Product and Services

2.1.5 Advantech Corporation Digital Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SAP Ag

Continued……

