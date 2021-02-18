Detailed Technological Insights and COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Fuel Additives Market 2020-2030

The report “Global Fuel Additives Market, By Product Type (Deposit Control, Cetane Improvers, Lubricity Additives, Antioxidants, Anticorrosion, Cold Flow Improvers, Antiknock Agents, and Other Product Types), By Application (Diesel, Gasoline, Jet Fuel, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, large commercial jets account for 11% of all emissions from the global transportation sector. The proportion of emissions from aircraft is projected to reach 50%, by 2050, as demand for air travel grows. In accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement, regulating aircraft emissions can reduce Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions, significantly. The international pact aims to keep global warming from causing more than a 2°C (3.6°F) change in the global temperature

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Enactment Of Stringent Environmental Regulations

Increasing Global Passenger Traffic Contributing To The Growth Of The Aviation Market

Opportunities and Trends

Accelerating Demand For Ultra-Low-Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By protect type, among all the product types, deposit control additives were the most-widely used covering a volume share of over 31%, as of 2017

By application, gasoline, accounted for the most dominant application of fuel additives, the demand for diesel fuel additives is projected to register the fastest growth rate, of 5.15%, during the forecast period

By region, the market North America is projected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global fuel additives market. The fuel additives market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, due to growing demand from the automotive aviation industries in countries in this region. China fuel additives market is projected to register for significant share in terms of revenue in the Asia Pacific, due to rising demand for high performance and efficient vehicles

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global fuel additives market includes Afton Chemical, Baker Hughes (General Electric), Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International PLC, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd., Eni SpA, Evonik Industries AG, and Exxon Mobil Corporation

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

