Dehydrated Vegetables Industry- Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2028

Dehydrated vegetables sales will continue to be driven by the growing demand for processed & convenience foods. Alongside rising cognizance of the interplay between healthy foods with physiological well-being, worldwide sales of dehydrated vegetables are envisioned to surpass US$ 90 Bn in 2028, up from US$ 56 Bn in 2018. TMR’s new research study sheds light on the evolving landscape of dehydrated vegetables market, bringing compelling insights to the fore.

According to the TMR study, growing consumer propensity for ready-to-consume foods with superlative quality retention attributes is likely to drive growth of dehydrated vegetables market. Emergence of dehydrated vegetables as a favorite snacking option has been identified as a key trend, with a mounting number of health-savvy consumers savoring ready-to-eat varieties of vegetables in dehydrated format. Considering the aforementioned, key market players are vying to leverage new technologies for offering dehydrated vegetables that can be stored and consumer for a longer time period.

According to the TMR report, companies operating in the dehydrated vegetables market have started realizing that their profitability is closely tied to evolving dietary preferences of consumers. Post this realization, these companies are offering dehydrated vegetables in various formats that are best-suited to the changing needs of consumers. Key companies operating in the dehydrated vegetables market are offering dehydrated vegetables in powdered form, without making any compromises on their nutritional wellness.

As per the TMR analysis, dehydrated vegetables are also finding extensive applications as flavoring agents in the food & beverages space. Dehydrated vegetables are sought-after across multiple establishments, including organic food retail stores, restaurants, herbal tea shops, and others. Importance of dried vegetables as a ‘game changer’ in the healthy food movement is set to create new opportunities for companies operating in the dehydrated vegetables market, finds the TMR report.

“Companies operating in the dehydrated vegetables are making use of new technologies, including infra-red drying technologies, to complete dehydration process without causing loss of nutrients. Moreover, the leading players in the dehydrated vegetables market are vying to stay cost-competitive by offering the assurance of high quality at reasonable costs”, says the TMR report.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market- Companies Experiment with Business Models to Gain High Profitability

The global dehydrated vegetables market has been enjoying a robust supply chain with excellent supply chain equation with sound transportation infrastructure. Moreover, sustainable packaging formats used by the companies ensure on-time supply of dehydrated vegetables to retail stores as well as end-consumers. As per the TMR analysis, sustainability coupled with innovation remains the key cornerstone for growth in the dehydrated vegetables market. Manufacturers will have to keep an eye on the ever-evolving consumer inclination toward environmentally-responsible packaging and forge ahead with the right implementation of the same into their product lines.

