Data Monetization Market to Set Amazing Growth by Key Players CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, ComViva, MNUBO, NETSCOUT,

Data monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Data monetization is the process of conversion from substantial unstructured volume of big business information into profitable bits of knowledge for drawing trade of administration. It includes utilization of information resources that generate value to the organizations.

Increase in volume of data generation and lower cost of data storage, increasing adoption of advanced analytics and visualization, rise in business data volume and variety are driving the growth of the data monetization market. Varying structure of regulatory policies and lack of 0rganizational capabilities are the factors restraining the market. Increasing need to create insights from a pool of data acts as an opportunity. Privacy and security concerns are the challenges faced by the market.

Data Monetization Market Overview

The Global Data Monetization Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Data Monetization Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Data Monetization market are Adastra, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, ComViva, MNUBO, NETSCOUT, Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., SQLstream, Inc.,

Data Monetization Market: Scope of the Report

Global Data Monetization Market By Component (Tools and Services), Data Type (Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data and Supplier Data), Business Function (Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Marketing, Operations, Finance and Others), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication, Consumer Goods and Retail, IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Data Monetization Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Data Monetization Market: Competitive Landscape

Data monetization market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to data monetization market. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Google, IBM, 101 data Solutions, Accenture, Monetize,Accenture, ALC, Optiva Inc., SAP SE among other domestic and global players.

Data Monetization Market Country Level Analysis

Data monetization market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, data type, business function, deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific will dominate the data monetization market because of the adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It includes commercialization of IoT, big data and AI technologies and needs advancement to leverage technologies to the best.

Global Data Monetization Market Scope and Market Size

Data monetization market is segmented on the basis of component, data type, business function, deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, data monetization market is segmented into tools and services. Services are sub-segmented into maintenance and support, consulting and implementation and integration.



Based on data type, data monetization market is segmented into customer data, product data, financial data and supplier data.



Based on business function, data monetization market is segmented into sales and marketing, supply chain marketing, operations, finance and others.



Based on deployment type, data monetization market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.



Based on organization size, data monetization market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.



Based on industry verticals, data monetization market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunication, consumer goods and retail, IT, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities and others.

