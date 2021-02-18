Data Center Security Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027
The Latest Research Report of Data Center Security Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Security Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Security industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Security Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for more data centers and rising integration of physical and logical security solutions are the factor for the growth of this market.
Data center security consists of physical practices and technologies which are used in the data center so that it can be protected from the different threats and attacks. It is important to keep the data center secure because they are primary resource of the company. Mainly there are two types of security- physical and software. Physical security is used to prevent the external interference and software security is used to stop the cybercriminal from entering the network by cracking passwords or via other loopholes. They are widely used in different industries such as defence, healthcare, media and entertainment and others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising virtualisation and cloud computing is driving the market growth
- Increasing data traffic will also propel the growth of this market
- Growing number of sophisticated attacks will also enhance the market growth
- Rising demand for secured connectivity among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Availability of low cost substitute will restrain the market growth
- Limited IT budgets will also hamper the growth of the market
- Issue associated with the piracy will also hinder the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Data Center Security Market
By Application Solution
- Logical Security Solutions
- Threat and Application Security
- Others
- Unified Threat Management
- Virtualization Security Solutions
- Firewall
- Intrusion Prevention Security/Intrusion Detection Security
- Compliance Management
- Data Protection
- Threat and Application Security
- Physical Security Solutions
- Video Surveillance Solution
- Monitoring and Management
- Access Control
By Service
- Consulting
- Integration and Deployment
- Managed Services
By Data Center Type
- Mid-Sized Data Center
- Enterprise Data Center
- Large Data Center
By Vertical
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, VMware, Inc announced that they are going to acquire Avi Networks. This acquisition will help the company to expand their networking and security portfolio with more advanced and developed software-defined application delivery controller. By combining the Avi Networks with the VMware, the company will be able to provide better solutions and services to their customers
- In August 2018, Cisco announced the acquisition of Duo Security. The main aim of the acquisition is to advance and develop their security portfolio and help the customers by providing better securities to their complex data centers. This will also help the company to strengthen their position in the market
Competitive Analysis
Global data center security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center security market are Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Data Center Security market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Security market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
