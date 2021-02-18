Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2020| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Liquid Cooling industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Liquid Cooling Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for eco-friendly data center solutions and its wide applicability in several industries.

The data center cooling is getting vital because of growing processing power of data centers that are resulting in more heat generation. Air-based cooling is facing problem to cool down data centers that has forced to search for an alternative because of this the liquid-based data center cooling has been introduced which is helpful in keeping mercury under control within the data infrastructure to avoid electronic components from getting damaged due to excessive heat generation. It has its wide application in banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, research and academic, retail, energy, manufacturing, and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing server rack density is major driving agent for the market.

Need of heat management solutions as there are an increased number of devices that were damaged due to overheating.

Increasing need for cost-effective cooling solutions

Growing need for eco-friendly data center solutions

Increasing power and cooling demand of modern equipment

High heat load inside many data centers

Growing demand for innovative liquid cooling techniques.

Market Restraints:

High maintenance requirements are one of the restraints for the market.

Lack of specialized infrastructure is one of the restraints for the market.

Segmentation: Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

By Liquid Cooling Solution

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Rack Based

Row Based

Direct Liquid Cooling

Single Phase

Two Phase

By Service

Design & Consulting

Installation& Deployment

Support & Maintenance

By Data Centre Type

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

By Vertical

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Research and Academic

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

By Product Type

Modular Liquid Cooling Units

Door Units

Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling

Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots

Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2017 LiquidCool Solutions launched LCS Edge, a computing appliance that provides 8kW of computing power in a compact liquid cool rack for data-intensive applications. LCS does not need air conditioning, and can be set up in any place, to deliver an affordable, efficient and effective, easily maintainable, scalable interface between IoT and cloud.

In January 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (“ACT”), a designer and developer of thermal management solutions for customers, acquired Parker Hannifin Corporation’s Precision Cooling Business (“PCB”), a pioneer in supplying Pumped Two Phase Cooling products which are utilized for cooling of power electronics appliances. This would expand their product line, offering customers new and innovative designs and products.

Competitive Analysis: Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Global data center liquid cooling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center liquid cooling market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the data center liquid cooling market are Asetek, Inc., Chilldyne, Inc., LiquidCool Solutions, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Allied-Control.com, Green Data Center LLP., Splitted-Desktop Systems, Silverback Data Center Solutions, CoolIT Systems, Inc., Condair Group, Coolcentric., Dynatron Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation IBM Corporation and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Center Liquid Cooling market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Liquid Cooling market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Liquid Cooling market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Liquid Cooling market.

