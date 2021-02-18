Data Center Cooling Market Share, Trends, Future Scope, Forecast 2026 | Daikin Industries,, Schneider Electric, Asetek

The data center cooling market was valued at USD 9.52 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 19.51 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). There has been a surge in the number of data centers due to high computational requirements by AI and Media applications. Furthermore, the growth is going to be fuelled by the adoption of edge computing and the increase in the number of IoT devices.

– Development in IT Infrastructure in emerging countries is driving the market. The increasing construction of hyperscale facilities with a power capacity of over 50 MW will fuel the need for innovative infrastructure in the market over the next few years globally in developed countries.

Competitive Landscape

The data center cooling market is fragmented as the benefits offered by the technology and support from the government by imposing efficiency regulations on data centers are expected to directly help the growth of the data center cooling market. Market penetration is growing with a strong presence of major players in established markets and with the increasing focus on innovation, the demand for new technologies is growing, which, in turn, is driving investments for further developments. Key players are Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GMBH, etc.

Industry News and Updates: –

– June 2020 – Asetek announced a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver its premium data center liquid cooling solutions in HPE Apollo Systems, which are high-performing and density-optimized to target high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs. The integration enables the deployment of high wattage processors in high-density configurations to support compute-intense workloads.

May 2020 – EcoData Center in Falun, the world’s first climate-positive data center deployed a new method for liquid-based cooling, developed in a collaboration between Schneider Electric, Iceotope and Avnet.

Key Market Trends

Information Technology Industry to Witness Highest Growth

– The IT industry needs on-premise private data storage centers and hyperscale data centers for its operations according to the size of the organization. Additionally, the adoption of cloud storage has increased over the years due to growth in SaaS providers, which is enabling cloud storage providers to expand their capacities and is expected to increase the demand for data center cooling systems.

– Cloud storage providers, like Microsoft, AWS, and Google, are expanding their storage capabilities to offer more efficient work-flow on the cloud. These companies are making investments in hyperscale deals. In May 2018, Google announced that it was adopting liquid cooling systems for AI data crunching, as the heat generated its new tensor processing units (TPUs) exceeded the limits of its previous data center cooling solutions.

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific to witness high market growth in the future. China is one of the major markets for data center cooling solutions, owing to the exponential growth in the number of data centers in the country, along with the government’s policies to support more energy-efficient infrastructure in the country.

– According to the report on Energy Consumption of Data Centers in China, the current numbers of small- and medium-sized data centers in China exceeded 400,000, and the annual total power demand reached 100 billion kWh, i.e., around 250,000 kWh for each data center, annually. Also, the rising trend of data localization in the country may further promote the development of data centers.

