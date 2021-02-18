Data Center Automation Software Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027
The Latest Research Report of Data Center Automation Software Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Automation Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Automation Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Automation Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global data center automation software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cloud computing and rising demand of data center automation in various industries is the major factor fuelling the market growth.
Data center automation is the process which is used to manage and track the different processes and work of data center facility. Linux, Unix, Window 32 and 64 are some of the common type of the data center automation software. This data center automation software can provide access to data center resources and also have the ability to manage and schedule tasks. They are widely used in industries such as banking, healthcare, retail and others. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in data centers is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-automation-software-market&somesh
Market Drivers:
- Increasing implementation of RPA in data centers is driving the market growth
- Growing adoption of AI and IoT in data centers will also propel the market
- Rising demand of data center automation from various end- user industries will also drive the growth
- Rapid growth in online gaming industry and social media is another factor driving the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Increasing security concern among population is factor restraining the market
- Availability of substitute in the market will also hamper the market growth
- Rising connectivity issues in data centers is also contributing as a factor restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Data Center Automation Software Market
By Application
- Banking
- Finance Services
- Insurance
By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
By End- User
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Other End-user Verticals
By Type
- Windows 32 and 64
- Linux
- Unix
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Carbon Relay announced the launch of their new AI technology for data center management so that they can help the data operators to reduce the cost, and limit the power consumption. This new software have the ability to monitor cooling systems and other data center equipment and also can look after temperature and other devices so that they enhance performance and can detect operational problems.
- In April 2018, Nokia announced the launch of their first Edge Cloud data center solution so that they can meet the data processing demand for Cloud RAN. This launch will help them to expand their Nokia AirFrame portfolio so that they can provide a network architecture that can enhance performance and reduce operator cost.
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-automation-software-market&somesh
Competitive Analysis
Global data center automation software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center automation software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center automation software market are Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, VMware, Inc., Siemens, BMC Software, Inc., e-Zest Solutions, ABB, FUJITSU, Riverturn, Inc., Schneider Electric, HashRoot Limited, SaltStack, Inc., Veristor Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Green House Data., Medialine AG, Microland Limited, Clarke Management Consulting Group and others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Data Center Automation Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Automation Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Automation Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Automation Software market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-data-center-automation-software-market&somesh
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475