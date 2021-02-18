Data Center Accelerator Market Shows Strong Growth | Achronix Semiconductor, Oracle Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., IBM, HP, Dell, Lenovo Group Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc

‘Data Center Accelerator Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. This Data Center Accelerator market analysis report considers various factors that have great effect on the growth of business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry. It is a professional and detailed report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The statistics are signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The Data Center Accelerator market analysis report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for industry.

Data Center Accelerator Market is expected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2025 from USD 2.47 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 50.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

“Product definition” Data center accelerator is defined as a piece of hardware which is designed and used to rapidly process visual data. It is a hardware device or a software program which increase the overall performance of the computer. It helps in rising demand of consumer generated data and increasing use of AI-based services to propel the demand for AI-centric data centers. Data centers accelerators enable a significant increase in the performance of data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the main processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. Data accelerator an advanced compression architecture, proven compression techniques, and a CUA-compliant user interface to provide high-performance, easy-to-use data compression. It has wide application in Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud interface, enterprise interface and many more.

Competitive Landscape The global data center accelerator market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of data center accelerator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis NVIDIA (US), AVOXI, Intel (US) Alphabet (US) Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Achronix Semiconductor, Oracle Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., IBM, HP, Dell, Lenovo Group Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc and many more.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market: Segment Analysis

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand of cloud-based services

Rising demand for AI in HPC data centers

Focus toward parallel computing in AI data centers.

Limited AI hardware experts

Premium pricing of accelerators.

Key Highlights from Data Center Accelerator Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Data Center Accelerator industry evolution and predictive analysis.

— Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Data Center Accelerator industry evolution and predictive analysis. Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Data Center Accelerator market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

—the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Data Center Accelerator market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies. Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

— Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit. Demand & Supply and Effectiveness— Data Center Accelerator report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Data Center Accelerator Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Table of Content: Global Data Center Accelerator Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Data Center Accelerator Market Overview

Chapter 2: Data Center Accelerator Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Data Center Accelerator Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Data Center Accelerator Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Data Center Accelerator Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Data Center Accelerator Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Data Center Accelerator Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

Key questions answered in the Global Data Center Accelerator Market report include:

What will be Data Center Accelerator market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Data Center Accelerator market?

Who are the key players in the world Data Center Accelerator industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Data Center Accelerator market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Data Center Accelerator industry?

