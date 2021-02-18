Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment Market Industry Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing investment in research and development for better healthcare treatments is anticipated to drive the growth of Global Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment Market.

Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment-

Cushing syndrome occurs due to abnormally high levels of the hormone cortisol. It is all about the stress hormone cortisol. This condition, also known as hypercortisolism and affects about three times as many women as men. It’s most often seen in people ages 25 to 40. It occurs when body is exposed to high levels of the hormone cortisol for a long time. It may be caused by the use of oral corticosteroid medication. In this condition body makes too much of the hormone cortisol over a long period of time. It can cause health problems such as: heart attack and stroke, blood clots in the legs and lungs, infections, bone loss and fractures, high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, depression or other mood changes, memory loss or trouble concentrating, insulin resistance and prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder that results from too much growth hormone in the body. In this condition, pituitary produces excessive amounts of growth hormone. Usually the excess GH comes from benign, or noncancerous, tumors on the pituitary. When this happens, bones increase in size, including those of patient’s hands, feet and face. It majorly affects middle-aged adults, though it can develop at any age. Increasing prevalence of Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly and growing adoption of new methods of treatments are major factors driving the market growth.

Global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market report is segmented on the basis of drug type, sales channel and region & country level. Based upon drug type, global cushing’s syndrome treatment is classified into somatostatin, glucocorticoid receptor inhibitors, ketoconazole hra and other off-label and acromegaly treatment is classified into glucocorticoid receptor inhibitors, somatostatin and other off-label. Based on sales channel, the cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market is classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The regions covered in this Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market are Corcept Therapeutics, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., HRA Pharma, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc. and others.

Increasing Awareness, Increasing Investments in the Research and Development and Growing Adoption of New Treatments are the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth.

The major factors driving the growth of global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market are the prevalence of cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly and increasing government initiatives for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome and Acromegaly. For example; American Association of Neurological Surgeons; An estimated 10-15 per million people are affected every year. Pituitary adenomas (Cushing’s disease) account for more than 70 percent of cases in adults and about 60-70 percent of cases in children and adolescents. Cushing’s syndrome most commonly affects adults ages 20-50 and is more prevalent in females, accounting for about 70 percent of all cases.

In addition, increased disposable income in the emerging economies and growing healthcare expenditure coupled with the rising adoption of non-invasive treatment are also accelerating the growth of global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for the growth in awareness and development of healthcare infrastructure are also supplementing the market growth. Increasing research and development to develop more innovative and effective treatments for cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly is also fostering the market growth. Recently, several techniques have been developed to aid in the early identification and monitoring of acromegaly and its associated complications. These advances in disease identification have led to a rise in the number of patients diagnosed with the disease and the development of better treatment modalities. This, in turn, will result in increased cure and decreased mortality rates in acromegaly patients.

However, lack of awareness regarding the latest treatments in the underdeveloped economies and the high cost of drugs may hamper the market growth. Moreover, increasing technological advancements for more innovative and effective treatments can provide various opportunities for the further growth of global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Cushing’s Syndrome and Acromegaly Treatment Market

The global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and availability highly advanced healthcare solutions in this region. Europe is projected to capture the second largest share of global cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly treatment market owing to the presence of leading players in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth with a highest CAGR owing to the imroving healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development for new and more effective treatments in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Market Segmentation:-

By Drug Type:

Cushing’s Syndrome Treatment

Somatostatin

Ketoconazole HRA

Glucocorticoid Receptor Inhibitors

Other Off-label

Acromegaly Treatment

Glucocorticoid Receptor Inhibitors

Somatostatin

Other Off-label

By Sales Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Regional & Country Level:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



