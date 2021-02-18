COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario of Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market

The report “Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market, By Lawn Size (Medium-Sized, Small-Sized, and Large-Sized), By End-User (Commercial and Residential), By Connectivity Type (Without Connectivity and With Connectivity), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores and Online Websites) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On September 12, 2018, Stanley Black & Decker announced to enter into a definitive agreement to acquire 20 percent stake in MTD Products

On May 22, 2017, a subsidiary of MTD Products announced set to merge with a leading maker of environmentally friendly, robotic residential lawn mowers sold mainly in Europe, enabling opportunities to employ this progressive technology under MTD’s brands in Europe

On July 17, 2017, F. Robotics Acquisitions Ltd is now a subsidiary of MTD Products. Robotic technology for residential lawns has already taken hold in Europe and will enable MTD to employ Robomow’s progressive technology and broad line of robotic products under MTD’s brands in Europe

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Continuous technological advancement

Increasing urbanization and consumers’ preference toward smart homes

Opportunities and Trends

Growing trends of artificial intelligence and robotics

large base of tech-savvy population

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of lawn size, end user, connectivity type, distribution channel, and region.

By lawn size, apparently, medium-sized segment is predicted to acquire a major chunk of the overall market share over the forecast timeline

By end user, the introduction of new technologies along with the designing of robotic lawn mowers is projected to assist the commercial sector register high growth rate over the forthcoming years

By connectivity type, the market is sectored into without connectivity and with connectivity

By distribution channel, the industry is divided into retail stores and online websites

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the Europe robotic lawn mower market Honda Power, Equipment, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, AL-KO, Alfred Karcher, Deere & Co., E.ZICOM, Future Gen Robotics, and ZCS.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

