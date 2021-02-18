COVID-19 Impact on Transglutaminase Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Global Transglutaminase Market: Snapshot

Transglutaminase refers to an enzyme that catalyzes the isopeptide bonds development between proteins. It is known for increasing protein-protein interaction, which leads to decreased solubility. Transglutaminase is widely used in food industry for a wide range of purposes. This factor is predicted to generate outstanding sales opportunities in the global transglutaminase market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

TMR’s upcoming research report on the transglutaminase market aims at offering complete overview of this market. Thus, the study provides analysis of several important factors including challenges, drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in this market. Apart from this, the report presents dependable data on important players and competitive landscape of the market for transglutaminase. Thus, the report works as a helpful guide for all entities working in the transglutaminase market during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

The study performs bifurcation of the global transglutaminase market based on numerous important parameters. Some of the key parameters include type, application, region by consumption, and region by production. Depending on type, the market for transglutaminase is classified into 100 U/g – 200 U/g, >200 U/g, and < 100 U/g.

Global Transglutaminase Market: Growth Dynamics

Enzyme transglutaminase is gaining popularity across worldwide food industry owing to its numerous properties. Owing its ability to advance the viscosity, firmness, water-binding capacity, and elasticity of food products, the enzyme is in high demand in various food-processing activities. Some of the important applications of transglutaminase are meat processing, fish processing, flour, and dairy. This situation depicts that the global transglutaminase market is likely experience upward curve of revenues during 2020 to 2030.

The global transglutaminase market is foreseen to gather promising expansion avenues on the back of noteworthy shift in consumers’ food consuming habits. Apart from this, the market for transglutaminase is attracting outstanding sales opportunities owing to growing inclination among major population across the globe toward consumption of textured food products. In addition to this, growing population worldwide and increasing urbanization in emerging economies is likely to support in further fueling the growth of the global transglutaminase market in the forthcoming years.

Global Transglutaminase Market: Competitive Analysis

The global transglutaminase market experiences existence of considerable number of active players. As a result, the competitive landscape of the market for transglutaminase is highly intense. Among all enterprises, Ajinomoto is one of the largest transglutaminase producers in the world.

Major enterprises in the transglutaminase market are growing focus toward the development of high-quality product. As a result, they are spending more money on research and development activities. Apart from this, several players in the global transglutaminase market are using strategy of providing products at cost-effective rates. All these activities are pinpointing at promising growth of the global transglutaminase market in the upcoming years.

The report profiles following important companies working in the global transglutaminase market:

TFI GmbH

Ajinomoto

BDF Natural Ingredients

Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients

Taixing Dongsheng

Yiming Biological

Pangbo Biological

Kinry

Global Transglutaminase Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, the global transglutaminase market is bifurcated into five main regions including North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all geographical regions, the market for transglutaminase is foreseen to gather prodigious expansion avenues in Europe and Asia Pacific. One of the key reasons attributed to this scenario is presence of considerable number of transglutaminase producers in these regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

