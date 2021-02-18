COVID-19 Impact on Sweeteners Market Reach Valuation of ~US$ 731 Bn By 2030

Demand for Natural and Healthier Food Alternatives to Augment Market
Consumer preferences continue to evolve at a rapid pace. At present, a tectonic shift toward healthier food products and alternatives can be observed within the food sector. As more number of consumers continue to walk down the wellness and health-conscious road, innovations within the food sector have accelerated over the past few years. Amidst the growing consumer affinity toward healthier food products and alternatives, the production of novel food products, including sweeteners is on the rise. Players operating in the global sweeteners market are projected to launch innovative artificial and natural sweeteners during the forecast period, as the adoption of sweeteners continue to grow across the world.
The paradigm shift toward a healthier lifestyle, along with continual research is some of the major factors that are likely to propel the growth of the sweeteners market during the assessment period. As consumer awareness pertaining to the functional properties of different ingredients, quality of food products, sourcing of ingredients and other key parameters continues to grow, the adoption of sweeteners is moving in the upward trajectory worldwide. In Europe and North America, the rising demand for natural food products has led to the production of plant-based sweeteners, which in turn is projected to boost the expansion of the global sweeteners market. At the back of these factors, the global sweeteners market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 731 Bn by the end of 2027.
Health-conscious Consumers to Influence Growth of Sweeteners Market
In the current day and age, consumer trends play an important role within the food & beverages sector. Technological advancements, innovations in food production, and access to information pertaining to multiple food products are some of the leading factors that have led to a steady rise in demand for novel food ingredients, including sweeteners. The health-conscious trend is set to continue during the forecast period, which in turn is likely to boost the demand for natural sweeteners. Within the sweeteners market, the demand for natural sweeteners is significantly higher than that of artificial sweeteners– predominantly driven by the growing affinity toward natural food products. Consumer demand for zero-added sugar, free-form sugar, and low-sugar products has played an important role in driving the sales of sweeteners across the world. Several companies operating in the current sweeteners market landscape are increasingly investing resources toward the development of innovative sweeteners that comply with regulations and guidelines laid down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Companies to Focus on Product Launches, Innovations to Fulfil Consumer Demand
In the past few years, consumer demand for natural food products has witnessed exponential growth due to which, the production of natural and plant-based sweeteners has gained momentum. Several brands are leveraging the advancements in the enzyme technology to launch innovative sweetener alternatives. Several companies are also anticipated to rely on enzyme engineering to enhance improve the production of sweeteners. For instance, biotech company e-LEcta announced that the company is set to enhance the production of zero-calorie plant-based sweetener by collaborating with sweetener manufacturers in the region. The company aims to leverage its enzyme engineering expertise to and produce large volumes of plant-based sweeteners to fulfill the mounting demand from beverage manufacturers.
While expanding the production capacity of plant-based sweeteners is expected to gain traction in the upcoming years, several companies in the current market landscape are also projected to launch new sweetener products to gain an advantage. While formulating effective and impactful marketing strategies is estimated to remain an important parameter, several manufacturers are expected to expand their product portfolio to attract health-conscious consumers at a larger scale. For instance, in December 2019, PureCircle launched a new stevia leaf sweetener is increasingly making progress in the commercialization of stevia-based protein and fiber ingredients. The launch of the new product is primarily driven by the increasing demand for zero-added sugar and reduced-sugar products.
Companies to Address Supply Chain Challenges amidst Global Pandemic
As the novel COVID-19 pandemic situation continues to evolve at an alarming rate worldwide, the food & beverage sector is likely to face supply-chain challenges in upcoming months. Leading beverage brands, including Coca Cola has reported a delay in the supply of artificial sweeteners from China due to the onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The supply of essential raw materials, including sucralose that is largely sourced from China and the U.S. has largely been affected due to the pandemic. However, major beverage companies are focusing on initiating contingency supply plans to mitigate short-term supply chain challenges. Although short-term supply chain challenges are expected to delay the production of sweeteners, market players are expected to formulate essential business continuity strategies to gain ground.
Analysts’ Viewpoint
The global sweeteners market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market growth is predominantly influenced by evolving consumer trends, shift toward healthier food alternatives, rise in demand for natural food products, and consumer affinity toward plant-based products. Market players should focus on expanding their product portfolio, formulate impactful marketing strategies, and becoming more transparent with consumers to boost sales. While supply chain challenges are projected to remain the primary area of focus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, companies in the current market landscape should focus on product diversification and aim to sell their products on e-Commerce platforms.
Sweeteners Market: Overview
- The global sweeteners market was valued at ~US$ 489 Bn in 2020, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 731 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4%.
- Research initiatives among manufacturers of developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East aimed at the development of new products are generating opportunities in the global sweeteners market. This is mainly due to the rising number of obese population coupled with awareness regarding obesity. In addition to this, focus on developing low calorie food products among manufacturers is creating growth prospects for the sweeteners market.
Sweeteners: Market Frontrunners
- Organic sweeteners are witnessing high-volume demand in response to the increasing focus on good health and increasing incidents of food adulteration
- Presently, Asia Pacific holds the largest share (over 30%) in the global sweeteners market. The increasing demand for organic products as a deeply fixed market trend meant at endorsing health and wellness is boosting the market in this region.
- Asia Pacific will exhibit the highest CAGR at over 5.3% in the sweeteners market during the forecast period. The rising per capita income in emerging economies, particularly India and China is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the sweeteners market in the near future. On the flip side, incidence of pandemic spreading across the region may restrain the market growth.
- In terms of distribution channel, direct sales channel is likely to account for the largest share of about 70% in the market in 2020. Majority of sweetener producers’ sales their products through B2B channel.
- With e-Commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target taking keen interest on online grocery delivery, the online retail segment will showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period, in indirect sales channel
- The spread of pandemic and infectious diseases can have a negative impact on food companies, including distribution networks, sourcing strategies, and pricing of commodity. This is likely despite the fact that sweeteners play an important role in the food & beverages industry and hold the largest market share in the overall food market.
Sweeteners Market: Trends
- Manufacturers Focus on Innovation to Gain Competitive Advantage: Consumer preferences are never constant. They change over time. Inability to obtaining products as per their desire often makes consumers switch to other brands. Thus, manufacturers are feeling the urge to innovate their products according to the demands of the consumers. As a result of this, leading manufacturers are focusing on establishing R&D facilities that could cater to the changing demand of consumers. Research initiatives by leading manufacturers, sweeteners are now derived from various sources such as lucama fruit, novel sweeteners, monk fruit sugar, agave syrup, and several other are in research process.
- Reduction of Sugar in All Processed Food & Beverages: Powerful market trends have continued to gather pace, such as the global fight to combat obesity and diabetes through sugar taxes and increased regulation. As per data released by the WHO, in 2016, the population of obese people reached 650 million which are increasing over the period of time. In addition, the number of diabetic patients is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. This factor led to generate more demand for sugar substitute at the global food & beverages industry. Hence, led to more trend of natural and organic sweeteners.
- Rising Demand for Clean Label Products to Enable Growth: Nowadays consumers are demanding more transparency from food and beverage manufacturers about how ingredient are sourced and products are manufactured. Keeping this in mind, the manufacture are launching different products with clean label and natural ingredients. Ingredion, a top manufacturer of food and beverage products and ingredients, has launched clean label sweetener with the brand name ENLITEN derived from stevia. Thus, other key sweetener manufacturers are aiming to market their products as clean label and good for health.
Sweeteners Market: Strategies
- Key players operating in the global sweeteners market are discovering new sources of sweeteners since customers often get attracted to new brands and their innovation in taste and quality
- Sweeteners’ manufactures are also investing in the development of their supply chain to increase the global footprint.
- Tate and Lyle has launched a sustainability project that will examine the supply chain of one of its biggest brands. It will be conducting a research project with Sweet Green Fields and Earthwatch, who is its stevia partner, to assess the sustainability of its stevia sweetener supply chain. The project help to identify socio-economic benefits and sustainable growing practices are maximized as the stevia market remains to grow.
Target Region for Sweeteners Market
- In terms of value, countries in Asia Pacific are likely to represent the largest share in the market by 2020 end and are expected to remain strong in the coming years as well. Whereas, it also expected to show the high growth over the forecast period compare to other regions. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also expected show lucrative growth in sweeteners market.
Impact of COVID-19
- As COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic, its effect on societies, businesses, transportation, and living of the people. It resulted in change in people, which is an unmatched jump ever had in the past. Manufactures are taking several measures to proactively manage the effects of COVID-19. The impact on sweeteners manufacturing mainly lies in supply chain disruptions and struggle in recovering production due to lack of personnel mobility, the late return of labor force, and number of transportation restrictions.
Sweeteners Market: Players
