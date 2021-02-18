Covid-19 Impact on Slack Wax Market revenue to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027

Slack Wax Market – Steady Growth Despite Numerous Challenges

Advancing at a dull CAGR of ~2% during the period of 2019-2027, the slack wax market faces several influential challenges that decelerate the pace of manufacturers’ vertical movements. While crude prices never seem to stabilize, regulations regarding the emission of sulfur during the production process pushes manufacturers to leverage technology, which instead of making a cash cow, creates a capital-intensive business. Besides budget constraints, the threat from the growing popularity of substitutes, such as synthetic and bio-based wax, are likely to divert the sales of slack wax. However, as manufacturers in the packaging industry introduce paraffin wax to ensure the flexibility of materials, players in the slack wax market can bank on manifesting a supply partnership with end-use industries.

Revenue Influx to Slack Wax Market Coming from Cosmetic Industry

As consumers switch to natural products to complete the quest for quality beauty products, slack wax serves as a crucial raw material for the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care products, including baby creams, lipsticks, nail care, fragrances, suntan, sunscreen, and eye and facial makeup. Slack wax reduces the fragility of stick products by enhancing their strength and stability. Besides this, the desirable qualities of slack wax that offer protection against water loss, UV-radiation, and parasites have been gaining ground in the industry for the formulation of cleansers, conditioners, emulsifiers, and solubilizing agents.

It is worth noting that, the demand for cosmetic and personal care products is increasing in parallel to the growing consciousness about their personality among consumers, which will further strengthen demand with their proliferating financial lucidity. Given the promising influx of revenue coming in from the cosmetics industry, the attractiveness of the slack wax market will be high in regions that witness massive demand for personal care products.

Asia Pacific is one of the leading producers and consumers of personal care products, with China accounting for significant sales of facial and hair care products. Besides this, given the influence of social media and Western culture, men are evincing a marked interest in using grooming products in this region, which will engender the popularity of men-centric personal care products. To add to that, the presence of the food and beverage industry, coupled with the penetration of e-Commerce channels has added a new dimension to the packaging industry, which could drive investments in the slack wax market.

Slack Wax Market – Analyzing the Competition

While the development of innovative products to differentiate product portfolios remains a winning imperative for manufacturers operating in the slack wax market, targeting a cost-sensitive new market by strategic product placement could, in turn, help brands stand out in the moderately consolidated landscape.

Since effects of stalled export activities, on account of the production of group I base oil, have been holding back the true sales potential of slack wax, manufacturers are poised to offset this challenge through technological means by bringing in innovations in de-waxing and de-oiling processes, to optimize the production of paraffin wax from slack wax. For instance, in February 2019, Poland-based Polwax SA leveraged ThyssenKrupp’s UHDE technology for the development of a de-oiling unit, to produce 30,000 tons of slack wax per year.

Analysts’ Perspective on the Future of the Slack Wax Market

Analyzing a cohort of dynamics, analysts of the TMR study infer that, the slack wax market will witness a volume sales of ~4 thousand kilo tons in 2019, and is likely to register an unimpressive volume CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2027. Though the landscape is weighed down by stringent regulations, an investment made by end users towards the development of paraffin wax from slack wax will ensure steady growth during the forecast period.

Market players can prioritize investments towards the development of slack wax from light grade, as increasing focus of enhancing the ambiance of homes with the help of fragrance wax and scented candles is likely to complement market growth. However, for general slack wax applications, the heavy grade can be deemed suitable, on account of its low oil content.