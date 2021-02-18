Covid-19 Impact on Articulated Hauler Market Forecast to 2027 – AB Volvo, Bell Trucks America, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Komatsu Ltd.

Articulated hauler is also known as articulated dump truck (ADT); this equipment is used for the transportation of heavy loads in rough terrains. Articulated hauler offers greater stability and turning radius than the grid trucks, which is primarily necessary for uneven terrains. ADT has the ability to navigate uneven and difficult terrains with high flexibility. These are some of the major driving factors for the articulated hauler market growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key articulated hauler companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AB Volvo

Bell Trucks America, Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Doosan Infracore

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Sany Group

Terex Trucks

Global Articulated Hauler Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Payload Capacity (Below 30 Tons, 30-40 Tons, Above 40 Tons); Engine Power (Up to 400 HP, 400-500 HP, More Than 500 HP); End-user (Mining, Construction, Forest and Agriculture) and Geography

The increasing construction activities in the emerging region and rising demand for minerals have led to increased mining activity across the globe, this factor is likely to trigger the articulated hauler market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost and high maintenance cost associated with articulated hauler may hamper the articulated hauler market growth. Furthermore, the manufacturers of articulated haulers are focusing on introducing additional features to achieve fuel efficiency, low emission engines, increased productivity, and technologies such as GPS and telematics. This advancement in the articulated hauler is expected to influence the growth of the articulated hauler market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Articulated Hauler Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the articulated hauler industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview articulated hauler market with detailed market segmentation as payload capacity, engine power, end-user, and geography. The global articulated hauler market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading articulated hauler market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the articulated hauler market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global articulated hauler market is segmented on the basis of payload capacity, engine power, end-user. On the basis of payload capacity the market is segmented as below 30 tons, 30-40 tons, above 40 tons. On the basis of engine power the market is segmented as up to 400 hp, 400-500 hp, more than 500 hp. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as mining, construction, forest and agriculture.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global articulated hauler market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The articulated hauler market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

