COVID-19 Impact on Adhesives & Sealants Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Growing Demand for Bio-based Adhesives & Sealants to Bolster Market Growth

The adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry is expected to witness exponential growth over the upcoming decade due to increasing demand from end-use industries. Adhesives and sealants are extensively used across a wide spectrum of industries, including electronics & electrical, aerospace, automotive, food & beverages, and transportation. The entry of new manufacturing technologies coupled with increasing usage of new materials in the development of adhesives and sealants are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the overall growth of the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry during the forecast period.

Market players involved in the current market landscape are expected to focus on innovations and launching environment-friendly and sustainable adhesives and sealants due to evolving consumer preferences and changes in the regulatory framework. Several players involved in the current market landscape are also likely to focus on improving the quality and functional properties, including recyclability and Energy efficiency to gain competitive edge. Moreover, market players are projected to expand their production capacity, eye mergers & acquisitions, and increasingly tap onto lucrative opportunities in developing regions of the world, such as India, China, Brazil, Vietnam, etc.

At the back of these factors, the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry is on the course to surpass US$ 33.3 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector to Drive Market

The automotive sector is expected to provide fertile grounds for market growth to the players involved in the current adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry. Over the past couple of decades, increasing pressure on OEMs to minimize the weight of the vehicle by regulatory bodies has resulted in significant rise in the demand for lightweight adhesives and sealants– a factor that is projected to boost the growth of the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry during the assessment period.

The development of new adhesive technologies are increasingly being utilized by the OEMs around the world. Automotive adhesives, including pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes and films have garnered considerable popularity worldwide and the trend is set to continue during the forecast period. At present, the usage of adhesives across the automotive sector has expanded from brake shoes to floor underlayment, hood assembly, motor magnets, wire tracking, etc. Market players are expected to focus on refining and introducing innovative PSA films during the forecast period and cater to bonding requirements of the industry.

Market Players Focus on Innovations, Increasing Production, and Expanding Product Portfolio

Players operating in the current adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry are expected to focus on both, organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to improve their position in the market. The integration of new technologies and compliance with new environmental regulations are likely to compel the market players to lean toward product innovation. For instance, in 2019, due to the mounting environmental pressure, Jowat announced the launch of a bio-based hot melt adhesive that is primarily developed to fulfil the growing requirement for environment-friendly bonding across the packaging sector. In 2019, H.B Fuller announced the launch of Advantra Warrior ™ – a hot melt adhesive that is primarily developed to fulfil the growing demand for case and carton sealing applications. In June 2020, Bostik announced the launch of a new range of engineering adhesives for high-end packaging applications. Expanding the product portfolio, product innovation, and increasing production capacity are some of the key growth strategies that are likely to gain further momentum during the forecast period.

Demand to Decline amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the overall growth of the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry during 2020. The economic toll of the COVID-19 crisis on stakeholders, suppliers, manufacturers, and end users, especially in 2020, is expected to put forward several barriers for the players involved in the adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry, including manufacturing, pricing, and transportation. The downturn in the demand for adhesives and sealants, especially in the first two quarters of 2020, is expected to hinder market growth. However, as lockdown restrictions around the world are being lifted by governments and local authorities, cross-border trade and transportation activities are gradually resuming due to which, the supply chain across the adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry is showing signs of recovery.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the widening demand from end-use sectors, innovative manufacturing techniques, increasing usage of new bio-based materials, and research and development. The growing demand for environment-friendly adhesives and sealant is anticipated to provide considerable boost to the overall growth of the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry during the assessment period. Organic and inorganic growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, along with product innovation will remain key to gain competitive edge.

Adhesives & Sealants Market for Manufacturing Industry: Overview

Sealant is used to seal spaces and prevent fluids or other substances from passing through material surfaces or joints. Adhesive, on the other hand, is used to hold two surfaces together for an indefinite length of time and varying amounts of stress. The main differences between adhesives & sealants are strength and other physical characteristics associated with strength.

The global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to increase in demand for adhesives & sealants in electronic and automotive production

Asia Pacific held major share of the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry in 2019. The adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. North America and Europe are other key regions of the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry.

Key Growth Drivers of Adhesives & Sealants Market for Manufacturing Industry

Increase in demand for adhesives & sealants in various electronic products such as electronic appliances and batteries offers significant opportunities to the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry

Adhesives & sealants play an important role in the automotive industry. Focus on reduction of vehicle weight in the production of electric vehicles is a key factor driving the adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry

Adhesives and sealants are employed in diverse applications in the electronics industry. Adhesives and sealants are majorly used in printed circuit boards (PCB), which is a primary component employed in electronic products.

Stringent regulations on CO2 emissions of vehicles are being imposed worldwide. Adhesives and sealants play an important role in reducing CO2 emissions. Adhesives & sealants provide vehicles with structural strength. Adhesives & sealants also possess the ability to bond various surfaces together.

Major Challenges for Adhesives & Sealants Market for Manufacturing Industry

Majority of raw materials employed in adhesives & sealants are petrochemical In April 2020, global crude oil prices declined significantly due to sudden stoppage in demand for oil & natural gas and restricted travel across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overdependence on primary petrochemical derivatives has led to substantial volatility in prices over the past few years. Furthermore, depletion of crude oil sources is another factor boosting price volatility in the global adhesives & sealants market.

Lucrative Opportunities for Adhesives & Sealants Market for Manufacturing Industry

Environmental and health concerns caused by the rise in carbon footprint and volatility in prices of raw materials have prompted players operating in the global adhesives & sealants market to produce bio-based adhesives

Bio-based adhesives not only provide environmental benefits by decreasing carbon footprint but also help lower the total production cost of adhesives and sealants, as compared to that of their synthetic alternatives

Asia Pacific to Dominate Adhesives & Sealants Market for Manufacturing Industry

Asia Pacific dominated the global adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry in 2019. Growth of the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to drive the demand for adhesives and sealants in automotive and electrical & electronics industries in the region. Surge in automotive production in China and India is propelling the demand for adhesives and sealants in the manufacturing industry in these countries.

Germany, the U.K., and France account for a large share of the adhesives and sealants market for manufacturing industry in Europe. Adhesives are extensively used in a wide range of applications. The adhesives & sealants market for manufacturing industry in Europe is driven by increasing demand for adhesives & sealants in industries such as automobile and electronics.

Several countries in Europe, especially Germany, Russia, Turkey, and France are major producers of automotive. Demand for adhesives & sealants is projected to increase in these countries in the near future.

Automotive Assembling to Lead Adhesives & Sealants Market for Manufacturing Industry

Advancements in technology have reduced the application of spot welding by nearly 50%, which has helped reduce the overall weight of automobiles. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations in the U.S. to increase fuel efficiency has prompted major manufacturers to reduce the weight of automobiles. This, in turn, is driving the demand for adhesives & sealants in the automotive assembling application.

Market Players Engage in R&D Activities and Expansion of Production Capacities