Connected Cars Market Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, AT&T Inc., and Vodafone Group PLC. and others

The Connected Cars Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected cars market with detailed market segmentation by technology, connectivity, application and geography. The global connected cars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key connected cars market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Google Inc., Tesla, Inc., Audi AG, BMW AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, AT&T Inc., and Vodafone Group PLC.

The need for the constant connectivity, increased dependency and the consumer demand is surging the growth of connected cars market whereas high cost associated with the hardware and the communications as well as the complex user interface will act as restraining factors in the market. The advanced infotainment systems and a fast connection to the wireless network are the features that will enhance the market in the coming years.

Connected Cars is a cars which are made with internet access and also with the local area network. These cars are facilitated with connectivity that gives comfort, convenience, performance, security combined with the network technology and safety. Connected cars allows the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car. These are can also connect with the smartphones and any other mobile phones.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected cars market based on technology, connectivity, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall connected cars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Connected Cars Market Landscape Connected Cars Market – Key Market Dynamics Connected Cars Market – Global Market Analysis Connected Cars Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Connected Cars Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Connected Cars Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Connected Cars Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Connected Cars Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

