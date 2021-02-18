Comprehensive Report on Off-Road Vehicles Cooling Fan Market 2018| Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Off-Road Vehicles Cooling Fan Market – Snapshot

Proper airflow in off-road vehicles is necessary in order to maintain the temperature of the engine of the vehicle. In off-road vehicles, significant amount of cooling is required for various applications such as engine, transmission, and HVAC system. Thermal efficiency of the various applications, such as transmission, engine, and HVAC system, directly impact the fuel economy, performance, and comfort of the off-road vehicle. Off road vehicle engines generate high amount of power with higher heat rejection, which requires a proper cooling fan.

Top manufacturers of agriculture and construction vehicles are focused to comply with increasingly stringent emission norms, which have been set by government regulatory bodies. Manufacturers are emphasizing on the reduction of NOx, particulate filters, diesel particulate filters, and catalytic reduction in order to meet stringent emission norms. This, in turn, is fuelling the demand for engine cooling, which is likely to propel the demand for cooling fans for off-road vehicles during the forecast period. Rise in demand for comfort in off-road vehicles, such as installation of air conditioning system in order to reduce stress on vehicle operator, is likely to boost the demand for cooling fan during the forecast period. Furthermore, fuel efficiency, stringent emission norms, and increase in sale of off-road vehicles, such as agriculture and construction vehicles across the globe, are likely to drive the off-road vehicles cooling fan market. Rapid urbanization in developing countries is anticipated to boost industrialization and the construction industry, which is anticipated to drive sales of off-road vehicles during the forecast period. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for cooling fan during the forecast period.

The global off-road vehicles cooling fan market has been segmented based on type, cover type, application, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the market has been classified into radiator fans and HAVC system. Demand for high power off-road vehicles to carry out off-road activities, such as agricultural activities and constructional activities, is likely to boost the sales of off-road vehicles. Moreover, stringent emission norms and rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are anticipated to boost the demand for cooling fan during the forecast period.

Based on application, the off-road vehicles cooling fan market has been segregated into agriculture vehicle and construction vehicle. Expansion of the agriculture sector is likely to increase investment opportunities in agricultural equipment. Furthermore, high rate of adoption of technologically advanced agricultural equipment is likely to boost the sales of agriculture vehicle, which in turn is anticipated to drive the off-road vehicles cooling fan market during the forecast period. Likewise, rapid industrialization across developing regions is projected to boost the demand for construction vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to propel the off-road vehicles cooling fan market during the forecast period. For off-road vehicles, especially for agriculture and construction vehicles, governments across the globe have enacted emission norms, which in turn have prompted OEMs to develop nontraditional engine cooling systems. Various off-road vehicle manufacturers are providing electric cooling fan systems for off-road vehicles, which is anticipated to drive the off-road vehicles cooling fan market during the forecast period.

In terms of cover type, the market has been classified into solid, clutch, and flex. The solid segment holds a major share of the market owing to its advantages such simple design, easy installation, low maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. However, the clutch fan is gaining popularity among off-road vehicle manufacturers owing to its characteristics, which is positively impacting the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the cultch segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key regions considered for the analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Geographical analysis has been done on the basis of political reforms, production trends, regulation changes and society demand. Asia Pacific is likely to hold a major share of the global market due to significant expansion of infrastructure and commercial property market in China and India. Rapid industrialization, presence of several automotive hubs, and gradual expansion of economies are likely to propel the sales of construction vehicles. Increased financial support from various schemes by governments for the agriculture sector are expected to fuel the demand for agriculture equipment significantly. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the off-road vehicles cooling fan market during the forecast period.

Key companies in the global off-road vehicles cooling fan market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic associations with global players manufacturing cooling fan systems. The market witnesses the existence of major players who have strong global presence and firm establishments, together with diverse product portfolios. Prominent players operating in the global off-road vehicles cooling fan market include AMETEK. Inc, DENSO CORPORATION, Horton Holding, Inc., Multi-Wing America, Inc., Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd, YILI TECHNOLOGIES, Bergstrom Climate Control. Systems, and AVID Technology Limited., Flexxaire Inc., Valeo SA, SPAL Automotive, and TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION.

