Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Technological Trends And Business Opportunities 2021 To 2026 : Dako (Agilent Technologies), Danaher, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories

Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2026.

Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Companion Diagnostic Technologies market size estimated from 2021 to 2026. The study report also showcases a comprehensive analysis of the leading business programs, Companion Diagnostic Technologies’ future market share, and business-oriented planning, etc. The report investigates desirable factors related to the current industrial situations, Companion Diagnostic Technologies market growth rates, demands, differentiable business-oriented strategies used by the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market manufacturers/Key players concerning distinct tactics, and the futuristic prospects in brief.

According to this study, over the next five years the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market will register a 11.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3884.5 million by 2025, from $ 2489.6 million in 2019.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Companies in the Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market: Dako (Agilent Technologies), Danaher, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Resonance Health Ltd., bioMerieux, Leica Microsystems, Myriad Genetics, and Others.

Market Insights and Overview:

Based on technology, the PCR segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Some key factors that drive the market growth are cost effectiveness, high sensitivity, and specificity and can be used for simple automated platforms. Furthermore, the sequencing of unknown etiologies of many diseases can be determined by the PCR, which is another key driver of this segment. However, the next generation sequencing segment is estimated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period owing to its key advantages such as higher sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants, lower turnaround time for high sample volumes, ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions simultaneously etc. are majorly driving the market growth.Oncomine Dx Target Test, FoundationOne CDx, FoundationFocus CDxBRCA Assay and others use next generation sequencing for detection.

Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Companion Diagnostic Technologies market on the basis of Types are:

Immunohistochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

On the basis of Application, the Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies market is segmented into:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Auto immune & Inflammation

Virology

Others

Recent Developments

In June 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals strategic partnership was made to codevelop a second companion diagnostics platform for oncology.

In January 2020, QIAGEN N.V. and Amgen collaborated with the aim to develop tissue-based companion diagnostics for the identification of patients with cancers that have the KRAS G12C mutation.

In May 2019, QIAGEN N.V. launched the therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit in PIQRAY (alpelisib) therapy in the US to enhance its product portfolio in the companion diagnostics market.

In April 2019, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) and AstraZeneca plc (UK) and Merck Group (Germany) entered into a partnership, to identify unmet medical needs in men related to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and expand the company’s patient access in the market.

Regional Analysis For Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Companion Diagnostic Technologies market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market.

-Companion Diagnostic Technologies market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Companion Diagnostic Technologies market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Companion Diagnostic Technologies market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Companion Diagnostic Technologies market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

