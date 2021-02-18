Combi boilerMarket Industry Size & Share, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics, Growth Trends, Top Key Players, and Business Strategy Till 2027

Combi boiler market is valued at USD 2.12 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period.

Growing urbanization and rising demand for effective heating systems are expected to drive the Global Combi Boilers Market during the forecast period.

Dominating Key Players in Combi Boiler Market

Combi boiler market Report covers prominent players are like,

BDR Thermea Group

Daikin, Hoval

HTP

Viessmann

Fondital

Wolf

Ferroli

A. O. Smith Corporation

Vaillant Group

ACV

KyungDongNavien

SIME

Ariston Thermo Group

Groupe Atlantic

Bosch Thermotechnology

A combination or ‘combi’ boiler is both a high efficiency water heater and a central heating boiler in a single compact unit. Combi boiler installations also require less pipework, reducing the initial costs and the chances of a leaking pipe. About 70% of UK homeowners choose combi boilers over conventional boilers citing its efficiency and compact design as the key desirable features. Combi boilers are hooked to the mains water supply and provide instant hot water on demand. For example, changing from an E-rated boiler to a new A-rated combi in a mid-floor flat only saves 55 pounds a year on gas; replacing an F-rated boiler in a detached house, however, could save 210 pounds.

Global combi boiler market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region & country level. Based upon type, combi boiler market is classified as fuel and technology. Based upon application, combi boiler market is classified into natural gas, oil, condensing and non-condensing.

The regions covered in this Global Combi boiler market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Combi boiler is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Growing urbanization expected to drive the growth of combi boilers market. On the basis of analysis, the industrial boiler population for the Gas Research Institute estimated that a majority of combi boilers (60 percent) were concentrated in the five major steam-consuming industries. In the analysis the largest number of boilers were in the food and chemicals industries, which accounted for 35 percent of the units in the inventory. The paper and chemicals industries had the largest number of boilers. Population growth is fast in urban areas of less developed regions, with the urban population estimated to grow from 3.9 billion people nowadays to 6.3 billion in 2050. Although older heater and boiler systems had efficiencies within the vary of 56% to 70%, modern conventional heating systems can complete efficiencies as high as 98.5%, converting nearly all the fuel to useful heat for home. Development furnace or boiler from 56% to 90% efficiency in an ordinary cold-climate house will save 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually if heat with gas, or 2.5 tons if heat with oil.

However, space availability control and temperature and pressure limitations regarding material strength in the boiler may hamper the market growth. Condensing boilers have fixed-state efficiencies that range from 86% to 98% depending on boiler operation. This presents a significant opportunity for GSA to reduce its energy consumption and reduce annual utility costs region wide.

Europe is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth in the Global Combi Boiler Market.

Europe has been one of the most fervent supporters of renewable heat technologies. In 2018, the European Union (EU) established its first binding renewable heating and cooling target to be implemented at the national level, while simultaneously working towards the region-wide goal of a decarbonized buildings sector by 2050. The UK is a global lead in the gas boiler market, which has continuously developing the cutting advantageous technologies that now exceed the minimum standards set last decade.

In Asia Pacific, China has the most extensive water heater energy group program among the three economies as they have energy labels for electric, gas, and heat pump water heaters. Estimated water heater primary energy consumption in China for the BAU, Recommended Policy and LLCC Scenarios, Water heater energy demand is expected to rise by over a factor of 2.8 from 2015 to 2035. China has obligatory MEPS and labeling requirements for gas-fired instantaneous water heaters and hot water combi-boilers, electric storage water heaters, heat pump water heaters, and solar water heating systems.

Combi Boiler Market Segmentation:–

By Type: – Fuel, Technology

By Application:- Natural Gas, Oil, Condensing, Non-condensing

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

