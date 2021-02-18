Cold Chain Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Cold Chain market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Cold Chain market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cold Chain investments from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Cold Chain Market:

AmeriCold Logistics, Swift Transportation, Nichirei Logistics Group, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, VersaCold Logistics Services, Preferred Freezer Services, JWD Group, DHL, X2 Group, SCG Logistics, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Kloosterboer, CWT Limited, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, NewCold Coöperatief U.A, XPO Logistics, AIT, Chase Doors, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Best Cold Chain Co., Assa Abloy

According to this study, over the next five years, the Cold Chain market will register a 12.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 314580 million by 2025, from $ 194870 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers, and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage, and distribution from factory to the point of use.

Market Insights

Europe is the largest market of Cold Chain, with a market value share of nearly 27.46% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with a market value share of over 27.15% in 2016. China is another important production market of the Cold Chain.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, the Cold Chain industry will still be a relatively steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The Cold Chain market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Cold Chain Market based on Types are:

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Based on Application, the Global Cold Chain Market is Segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Regions are covered By Cold Chain Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

