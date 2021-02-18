Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2027: Key Players Microsoft Corporation (US); InnotasInc. (us) Onepoint Projects GmbH (Austria), Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India),
Global Cloud project portfolio management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The cloud project portfolio management is a complete and integrated solution which dramatically improves the way project-driven organizations work, enabling efficient and effective project management while ensuring smarter business decisions based on a single source of project truth. It is useful in various applications such as project financial management offering, project execution management offering among others. The high adoption of cloud analytics, improved business efficiencies for the SMEs among others are some of the factors boosting the growth of this market.
Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Overview
The Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Cloud Project Portfolio Management market are Workfront, Inc. (U.S.), Planisware. (US). Clarizen INC. (US); Microsoft Corporation (US); InnotasInc. (us) Onepoint Projects GmbH (Austria), Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), amazon.com, Inc. (US).
Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market: Scope of the Report
By Application
- Project Management
- Portfolio Management
- Demand Management
- Resource Management
- Financial Management
- Others
By Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Telecommunication and Ites
- Manufacturing
- Government and Public Sector
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
The 2020 Annual Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market offers:
- 100+ charts exploring and analysing the Cloud Project Portfolio Management market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more
- 10+ profiles of top Cloud Project Portfolio Management producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends
- Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand
Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology
PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.
SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.
EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.
MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.
REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.
Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:
- What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market?
• What will be the global market size over the coming future?
• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?
Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market: Competitive Landscape
Global cloud project portfolio management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud project portfolio management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Broadcom (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Changepoint Corporation (Ontario), Clarizen . (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), MAVENLINK, INC. (U.S.), Oracle U.S.), Planisware (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Upland Software, Inc (U.S.),
Table of Content: Cloud Project Portfolio Management market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Queries Resolved In This Report:
- Which will be the specialties at which Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness?
- Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Cloud Project Portfolio Management economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?
- Which will be the Cloud Project Portfolio Management application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?
- Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?
- The length of the global Cloud Project Portfolio Management market opportunity?
- How Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?
Market Drivers:
- There is increase in use of boyd and mobile devices drives the demand for cloud ppm that is expected to drive the market growth.
- Rice in adoption of cloud analytics is also to drive the market growth.
- There is increase for ROI in process manufacturing industries security is expected to drive the market growth.
Market Restraints:
- There is rise in security and privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
- What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?
- Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Cloud Project Portfolio Management market in years to come?
- Which are the most prominent players operating in the Cloud Project Portfolio Management market? What have been their winning strategies so far?
- Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Cloud Project Portfolio Management market across different regions?
- What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Cloud Project Portfolio Management market?
- What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?
