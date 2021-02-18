Cloud-based Database Market Research Technology Outlook 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Cloud-based Database market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Cloud-based Database market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cloud-based Database investments from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Cloud-based Database Market:

Amazon Web Services, MongoDB, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Cassandra, Rackspace Hosting, Couchbase, Salesforce, SAP, Tencent, Alibaba, Teradata

According to this study, over the next five years, the Cloud-based Database market will register a 55.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 52290 million by 2025, from $ 8912.2 million in 2019.

Market Overview

A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

Market Insights

The cloud database solutions have empowered organizations to focus on their core business competencies by relying on the cloud resources completely. Various cloud databases are becoming relevant as they improve the overall efficiency of the client offerings and reduce the support and maintenance considerably, giving almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.

The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as raising funding. Among them, Amazon Web Services is the leading player in the European cloud-based database market with a market share of 32.52% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

GIR expects an increasing uptake of the cloud-based database across the globe for efficient and effective storage of databases in the cloud. The adoption of this service is growing with increased confidence of organizations in the cloud for critical applications and lower prices due to increased competition. This will help the users to concentrate on their core competencies which will result in better customer satisfaction.

The Cloud-based Database market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Cloud-based Database Market based on Types are:

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Based on Application, the Global Cloud-based Database Market is Segmented into:

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Regions are covered By Cloud-based Database Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

