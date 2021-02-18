Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market 2020-2026 | 3M Corporation, Optum Inc., Cerner Corporation, Conduent Inc., Nuance Communications, Health Catalyst

The Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +830 Million and at a CAGR of +14% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report titled “Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market” has been devised by The Research Insights and has been added to their huge repository. The report has been devised based on the key finding by the analysts. The report data has been collected by conducting several interviews with the c-level executives and the statistical surveys of the research data collected.

Increasing focus on risk management solutions is expected to drive the growth of the clinical risk grouping solutions market. Focus on risk management and big data solutions are driving the market for clinical risk grouping solutions. However, a lack of infrastructure for supporting this technology is expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

3M Corporation, Optum Inc., Cerner Corporation, Conduent Inc., Nuance Communications, Health Catalyst, HBI Solutions, Johns Hopkins University , Lightbeam Health Solutions, Dynamic Healthcare Systems, 4S Information Systems, Evolent Health and Pera Health

High adoption of dashboard analytics by healthcare providers, the increasing adoption of risk management solutions in the healthcare industry, growing requirements for accuracy & quality of patient care, and the rising use of big data solutions in healthcare are driving the growth of the segment. The increasing physician burnout due to documentation needs and the increasing focus on AI and machine learning also present significant growth opportunities for market players.

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

