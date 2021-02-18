Chillers Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027
The global chillers market size was valued at around USD 10 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Chillers Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Chillers market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Chillers Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Chillers industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Chillers market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Chillers Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
On the basis of end-use, the chiller market is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial use. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 and valued over 40% market share in terms of revenue. The wide of chillers in various commercial spaces like public buildings, offices, warehouses, data centers, healthcare, and educational institutes are driving the market growth.
The Chillers Market Segmentation:
By Product:
- Water-Cooled
- <50kW
- 51-100kW
- 101-200kW
- 201-300kW
- >301kW
- Air-Cooled
- <50kW
- 51-100kW
- 101-200kW
- 201-300kW
- >301kW
By Compressor:
- Screw Chillers
- Centrifugal Chillers
- Absorption Chillers
- Scroll Chillers
- Reciprocating Chillers
By End-Use:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.
- Carrier Corporation
- Trane
- Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning
- Smardt Chillers Group Inc.
- GEA Group
- Thermax Limited
- Dunham Bush
- Broad Group
Key Questions Answered by Chillers Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
