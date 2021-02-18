Chest Drainage Catheters Market 2021 By Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Revenue, Emerging Trends And Business Strategy Till 2027

Chest Drainage Catheters Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing number of cardiovascular surgeries across the globe are anticipated to drive growth of global chest drainage Catheters Market.

Scope of Global Chest Drainage Catheters Market Report-

Chest drainage refers to the procedure of draining fluid from the pleural space between the lung and chest wall. Chest drainage catheters are used to drain blood, fluid, or air from around your lungs, heart, or esophagus. Doctors insert chest tubes for a variety of conditions, including; Empyema, Hemothorax, Pleural effusion, Pneumothorax and others. Commercially available chest tubes are made of different materials, including polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and silicone. They can be straight, angled, or coiled at the end. They contain a number of holes along the side and the tip, and all have a radiopaque stripe with a gap that serves to mark the most proximal drainage hole. Some tubes have a double lumen, the small one normally being used for irrigation. Chest tube insertion is a common procedure usually done for the purpose of draining accumulated air or fluid in the pleural cavity.

Global chest drainage catheters market report is segmented on the basis of application, end-user and region & country level. Based upon application, global chest drainage catheters market is classified into infectious disease, general intensive care & emergency medicine, cardiac surgery, pulmonology surgery, oncology & pain management and others. Based upon end-user, global chest drainage catheters market is divided into hospitals, clinics and others.

The regions covered in this Chest Drainage Catheters Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Chest Drainage Catheters is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Global Chest Drainage Catheters Market are Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Vygon S.A., Smiths Medical Cook Group Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Rocket Medical Plc, Mediplus India, Utah Medical Products, Inc. and others.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Growing Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries Drive the Growth of Global Chest Drainage Catheters Market

The major factor driving the growth of global chest drainage catheters market is increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing number of cardiovascular surgeries. For example; National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S.; The number of cardiovascular surgeries, which was recorded at 10,581 cases in 2014, is predicted to increase consistently to reach a demand of 15,501 cases in 2040—an increase of 46.5%. Increasing prevalence of CVD risk and population aging would likely increase the incidence of acute myocardial infarctions (AMIs) by 75 million and strokes by 118 million, while the number of CVD deaths would rise by 39 million in total between 2016 and 2030.

In addition, growing demand and rising awareness regarding the benefits of minimally invasive surgical procedures is also fostering the growth of global chest drainage catheters market. However, high operational cost may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, technological advancements to develop more innovative chest drainage catheters can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Chest Drainage Catheters Market

The Global Chest Drainage Catheters Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global chest drainage catheters market within the forecast period attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand of cardiovascular surgical procedures in this region. For example; As per the U.S. Census and the Society of Thoracic Surgery. They found in 2010 there were approximately 4,000 cardiothoracic surgeons who performed more than 530,000 cases. By 2030, they project that there will be about 3,000 cardiothoracic surgeons available to cover about 854,000 cases. Of the 61% increase in the number of cases, the researchers anticipate a 54% increase in heart surgery cases, a 70% increase in lung cancer cases, and a 64% increase in esophageal cancer cases. In addition, high awareness about minimally invasive surgical procedures and high adoption rate for advanced medical products are also supplementing the market growth in this region within the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to witness a promising growth in the global chest drainage catheters market owing to the increasing awareness and imroving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Market Segmentation:-

By Application:

Infectious Disease

Cardiac Surgery

General Intensive Care

Pulmonology Surgery

Oncology & Pain Management

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Regional & Country Level:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



