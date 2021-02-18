Cement Market Size, Growth Rate and Business Opportunity (2021-2026)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global cement market reached a volume of 4.91 Billion Tons in 2020.

Market Trends:

Cement is an inorganic binding material that is widely used in the building and construction industry. Concrete and mortar are the most common products that use cement as the key ingredient. Over the past few years, the construction industry has been witnessing significant growth. This has resulted in the increasing investments in a range of commercial and residential projects, which is expected to escalate the demand for cement in the coming years. Moreover, the rising number of nuclear families, leading to an increase in the number of residential construction projects, has augmented the growth of the cement industry. In addition to this, the government initiatives for the development of metro projects and the enhancement of the existing infrastructure facility are expected to propel the demand of cement further, thereby leading to the positive growth of the market. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include technological developments, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Market Key Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global cement market. Some of the major players in the market are CNBM, Anhui Conch, Jidong Development, Lafarge Holcim, Heidelberg Cement, etc

Breakup by Type:

• Blended

• Portland

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Residential

• Infrastructure

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group